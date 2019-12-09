In Pictures: White Island volcano erupts in New Zealand

The volcano erupted in New Zealand on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air. [Michael Schade/AFP]
A volcano has erupted in New Zealand, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air, killing at least one person while dozens of others remain missing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said tourists were among several people unaccounted for as emergency services mounted a rescue operation.

As many as 100 people were in the vicinity when the eruption began at about 2:11 pm (01:11 GMT) on White Island, about 50km (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island, authorities said, sending up smoke visible from the mainland.

The island's immediate surroundings were hazardous because of the eruption, the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement, adding that falling ash might affect some areas on the mainland.

Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after the volcano eruption on White Island. [Reuters]
Several people were injured on Monday and some reported missing as New Zealand mounted a rescue effort after its White Island volcano erupted off the east coast of the North Island. [Reuters]
The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand's most active. [Michael Schade/AFP]
A statement from New Zealand Police said there were thought to be about 50 people on the island at the time of the eruption, and 23 had been rescued so far. [Michael Schade/AFP]
Emergency services attend to an injured person arriving at the Whakatane Airfield after the volcanic eruption. [Alan Gibson/New Zealand Herald/AP Photo]
