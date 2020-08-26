In Pictures: Waist-deep flooding brings Karachi to halt

The Pakistani city of Karachi has struggled to stay afloat after floodwaters overwhelmed the southern port city's delipidated infrastructure, with scenes of floating cars and submerged houses causing a public outcry.

Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least 1,000 homes across the South Asian nation, as rains continued to lash Karachi and other parts of Sindh province.

Of the rain-related casualties, 31 deaths were reported in southern Sindh, while 23 people died in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

It said 15 deaths were reported in southwestern Balochistan province and eight in Punjab province. Thirteen more people died elsewhere in northern Pakistan, including three in the Pakistan-administered sector of Kashmir.

The military has been pressed into service to evacuate people from rain-hit areas, including Karachi - the country's largest city.

An earlier spell of monsoon rains forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to send troops to help local authorities in pumping rainwater out of inundated residential areas of Karachi.