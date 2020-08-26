In Pictures: Waist-deep flooding brings Karachi to halt

Flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rain in Karachi. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]
The Pakistani city of Karachi has struggled to stay afloat after floodwaters overwhelmed the southern port city's delipidated infrastructure, with scenes of floating cars and submerged houses causing a public outcry.

Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least 1,000 homes across the South Asian nation, as rains continued to lash Karachi and other parts of Sindh province.

Of the rain-related casualties, 31 deaths were reported in southern Sindh, while 23 people died in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

It said 15 deaths were reported in southwestern Balochistan province and eight in Punjab province. Thirteen more people died elsewhere in northern Pakistan, including three in the Pakistan-administered sector of Kashmir.

The military has been pressed into service to evacuate people from rain-hit areas, including Karachi - the country's largest city.

An earlier spell of monsoon rains forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to send troops to help local authorities in pumping rainwater out of inundated residential areas of Karachi.

A girl carrying tea kettles wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi. [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]
Scores of vehicles were submerged in water in Karachi. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Days of monsoon rains have killed dozens of people and damaged hundreds of homes across Pakistan. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
The rains are expected to continue this week in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
A woman stands in her flooded house in Karachi. Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month sent troops to help local authorities pump rainwater out of inundated residential areas. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]
The Sindh provincial government declared a rain emergency after heavy monsoon flooded several areas of Karachi, causing traffic jams and power outages. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]
Every year, cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. [Rehan Khan/EPA]
A vegetable vendor rides on his donkey cart through a flooded street in Karachi. [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]
