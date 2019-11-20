In Pictures: Violence erupts in Evo Morales's stronghold

by Erika Pineros
A supporter of former President Evo Morales throws rocks at the police after tearing down a barricade during demonstrations in support of Morales in La Paz, Bolivia. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Cochabamba, Bolivia - The unrest rocking Bolivia since the disputed October 20 election has worsened since Evo Morales resigned as president earlier this month amid allegations of electoral fraud. 

He left the country after receiving asylum in Mexico.

Morales, who maintains he was a victim of a coup, has said he wants to return. But Jeanine Anez, who assumed the presidency after others in the line of succession resigned, said if he returns to Bolivia he will have to face justice. 

Since then, thousands of Morales supporters have taken to the streets to demand the former leader's immediate return and the resignation of Anez. 

Outside of Cochabamba city, a Morales's stronghold in the coca-growing region, thousands have set up base on a highway, isolating the "breadbasket" of the country. Food and petrol shortages have been reported in cities across the country. 

On Friday, nine people were killed when a demonstration turned violent in Sacaba, a city just outside of Cochabamba. At least 30 people have died across the country since the crisis broke out, according to Bolivia's ombudsman's office.

In Sacaba, demonstrators rejected the electoral fraud allegations and demanded justice for those killed.

"We ask for justice and real democracy for Bolivia," said Nelson Rojas. "There was no fraud, but the [right-wing] is trying to blame him [Evo]. Sooner or later we will prove it if they call the elections."

Although Morales remains popular especially among indigenous communities, many grew disenchanted with the former leader after he decided to pursue a controversial fourth term, defying the results of a referendum on term limits. 

A policewoman asks a protester to step back from a barricade during demonstrations in support of former President Evo Morales in La Paz. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Anti-riot police move towards demonstrators after violence erupted during a demonstration by supporters of Evo Morales. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Protesters throw tear gas canisters back at the police after tearing down a barricade during demonstrations in support of former President Evo Morales. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
A man stands with the Wiphala, the indigenous flag, amid the tear gas during a demonstration that turned violent in La Paz. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
At least 30 people have died since the crisis broke out, according to Bolivia's ombudsman's office. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
A woman hides from the violence and tear gas during violent protests in La Paz. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Antiriot police fired tear gas at protesters who retaliated by throwing rocks. Officials said that at least 100 were arrested for possession of explosives and bags of money allegedly used to pay protesters. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Morales supporters have taken to the streets, demanding his return and the withdrawal of military forces from the streets. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
In Sacaba, a municipality just outside of Cochabamba, demonstrators reject the electoral fraud allegations and demand justice for those killed. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Morales resigned on November 10 after pressure from the military to step down following an Organization of American States audit that found electoral irregularities in the October 20 vote. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Protesters ask police to let them march to Cochabamba’s main park, demanding the return of Evo Morales. Government forces refused the protesters' request claiming they are violent and will aim to loot and destroy the city. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Interim President Jeanine Anez, alongside her ministers, addresses the international media during an event in the Palace of Government in La Paz. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
Riot police line the street amid protests in favour of Morales. [Erika Pineros/Al Jazeera]
