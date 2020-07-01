In Pictures: Thousands of Sudanese take to the streets again

Tens of thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Sudanese cities to "correct the path of the revolution" that removed longtime President Omar al-Bashir last year.

Demonstrators on Tuesday gathered in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin cities Khartoum North and Omdurman, waving Sudanese flags and chanting slogans calling for greater civilian rule.

The protesters want economic reforms and the appointment of civilian state governors, as well as justice for those killed in the anti-government demonstrations before and after the overthrow of al-Bashir in April 2019.

"Our demands are peace ... and justice." a protester in Burri, east of Khartoum, told AFP news agency. "This march is to put the revolution back on course."

The "million-man march" was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which were instrumental in the months-long protests against al-Bashir and the generals who took over power for months after his removal.

Sudan has since August been led by a civilian-majority administration presiding over a three-year transitional period.