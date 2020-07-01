In Pictures: Thousands of Sudanese take to the streets again

The protests coincided with the 31st anniversary of a military coup that brought former President Omar al-Bashir to power. [Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Tens of thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Sudanese cities to "correct the path of the revolution" that removed longtime President Omar al-Bashir last year.

Demonstrators on Tuesday gathered in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin cities Khartoum North and Omdurman, waving Sudanese flags and chanting slogans calling for greater civilian rule.

The protesters want economic reforms and the appointment of civilian state governors, as well as justice for those killed in the anti-government demonstrations before and after the overthrow of al-Bashir in April 2019.

"Our demands are peace ... and justice." a protester in Burri, east of Khartoum, told AFP news agency. "This march is to put the revolution back on course."

The "million-man march" was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which were instrumental in the months-long protests against al-Bashir and the generals who took over power for months after his removal.

Sudan has since August been led by a civilian-majority administration presiding over a three-year transitional period.

A musical break for protesters in the streets of the capital, Khartoum. [Mohamed Hassan/EPA]
The protests went ahead under tight security and despite a curfew imposed since April to curb the spread of coronavirus. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Demonstrators in Khartoum lift a banner which reads: "June 30's million-strong protest to put the revolution back on course". [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
"Our demands are peace ... and justice. We call for economic reform and the appointment of civilian governors to states," said a protester in Burri, Khartoum. [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Waving Sudanese flags, demonstrators on Tuesday gathered in Khartoum and its twin cities Khartoum North and Omdurman after the government closed roads and bridges leading to the centre of the capital. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Prime Minister Hamdok, meanwhile, said he would soon announce several decisions that "may have a major impact" in Sudan. [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]
Riot police officers hold position against protesters near the Parliament buildings. [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters marching on a road leading to the airport in the capital, Khartoum. [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
