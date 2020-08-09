In Pictures: Thousands take part in Lebanon's anti-gov't protests

A protester uses a tennis racket to lob a tear-gas canister back at riot police. The protesters say their politicians should resign and be punished for the negligence that is said to have led to Tuesday's blast. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Several thousand protesters gathered in central Beirut on Saturday to vent their anger at a political elite they blame for a deadly explosion that turned the city into a disaster zone.

The large crowd of demonstrators, some of them holding nooses, called for revenge as a large deployment of security forces tried to contain some groups seeking to advance towards Parliament.

Police used tear gas against groups of demonstrators hurling rocks and sticks on the fringes of the main gathering, which was relatively peaceful despite high tensions since the blast on Tuesday.

Among the main hashtags used on social media to rally protesters was #علقوا_المشانق (prepare the gallows), and demonstrators had set up mock gallows on the main square on Friday.

The health ministry said at least 158 people died in Tuesday's explosion, an estimated 6,000 were wounded, and at least 21 were missing.

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters outside the Lebanese Parliament. The explosion at Beirut port on Tuesday killed at least 158 people, wounded 6,000 and made hundreds of thousands homeless. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Thousands gathered in central Beirut on Saturday to vent their anger at a political elite they blame for the deadly explosion. [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
Police clashed with Lebanese anti-government protesters in Beirut. The crowds that converged on Martyrs Square breathed new life into a protest movement that started in October but was snuffed out a few months later by the coronavirus pandemic and a crippling economic crisis. [Ibrahim Dirani Dar Al Mussawir/EPA]
Police clashed with protesters at the biggest demonstration since October when thousands of people took to the streets in protest against corruption, bad governance and mismanagement. [Thibault Camus/AP Photo]
People carry a wounded demonstrator away from the clashes in downtown Beirut. [Patrick Baz/AFP]
Dozens were wounded during the violence and needed treatment in hospitals already filled to bursting with the injured from Tuesday's blast and coronavirus patients. [Thibault Camus/AP Photo]
Rescuers carry an injured demonstrator during the protest. One police official was reportedly killed following an 'assault' by 'rioters', the police said. [Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters]
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police. [Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]
Lebanese soldiers take their positions as they clash with anti-government protesters. A group of Lebanese protesters, including retired army officers, stormed the Foreign Ministry building in the capital during protests following the massive explosion on Tuesday. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
An anti-government protester takes cover behind a metal barrel during the protest outside Lebanese Parliament. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Saturday said he would propose early elections to break the impasse that is plunging the country deeper into political and economic crisis every day. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Anti-government protesters clash with Lebanese riot police. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
