In Pictures: Thousands take part in Lebanon's anti-gov't protests

Several thousand protesters gathered in central Beirut on Saturday to vent their anger at a political elite they blame for a deadly explosion that turned the city into a disaster zone.

The large crowd of demonstrators, some of them holding nooses, called for revenge as a large deployment of security forces tried to contain some groups seeking to advance towards Parliament.

Police used tear gas against groups of demonstrators hurling rocks and sticks on the fringes of the main gathering, which was relatively peaceful despite high tensions since the blast on Tuesday.

Among the main hashtags used on social media to rally protesters was #علقوا_المشانق (prepare the gallows), and demonstrators had set up mock gallows on the main square on Friday.

The health ministry said at least 158 people died in Tuesday's explosion, an estimated 6,000 were wounded, and at least 21 were missing.