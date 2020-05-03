In Pictures: Thousands homeless as floods, landslides hit Kenya

This village in Siaya county flooded after the Nzoia River burst its banks. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
This village in Siaya county flooded after the Nzoia River burst its banks. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

More than 1,800 families in western Kenya have been rendered homeless after the River Nzoia burst its banks, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

In the Buyuku village of Budalangi, residents loaded their belongings on boats to get them away from submerged homes.

"It's been flooding for three days now," said Vincent Ochieng, one of the residents affected by the floods. "I think the government is not even aware, but now we are telling them. We are asking them if there are any plans to assist us, only two boats are here for evacuating people."

Heavy rainfall in recent days has led to flooding and landslides across the region.

On April 30, Eugene Wamalwa, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Devolution, told Citizen TV Kenya that 116 people had died in the country due to the flooding across 29 counties.

Residents wade through waist-high water with their belongings held high as they evacuate from their homes in Nyadorera. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Residents wade through waist-high water with their belongings held high as they evacuate from their homes in Nyadorera. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
A woman stands in floodwaters next to a shop in Buyuku village of Budalangi, in Busia county. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
A woman stands in floodwaters next to a shop in Buyuku village of Budalangi, in Busia county. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Residents piled into boats with whatever they could rescue, including animals, to escape the floodwaters in Buyuku. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Residents piled into boats with whatever they could rescue, including animals, to escape the floodwaters in Buyuku. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
The latest flooding has left more than 1,800 families homeless. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
The latest flooding has left more than 1,800 families homeless. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
The heavy downpours have led to flooding and landslides in many parts of Kenya. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
The heavy downpours have led to flooding and landslides in many parts of Kenya. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
"Our things have been spoiled in here, for example the fridge, deep freezer and the cookers. Cooking pots have been swept away by the water and we are doomed," said Maureen Atieno, as she secured the doors of her restaurant, now submerged in floodwaters. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
"Our things have been spoiled in here, for example the fridge, deep freezer and the cookers. Cooking pots have been swept away by the water and we are doomed," said Maureen Atieno, as she secured the doors of her restaurant, now submerged in floodwaters. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Recent floods have killed at least 116 people across 29 counties, according to the authorities. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Recent floods have killed at least 116 people across 29 counties, according to the authorities. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]