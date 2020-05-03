In Pictures: Thousands homeless as floods, landslides hit Kenya

More than 1,800 families in western Kenya have been rendered homeless after the River Nzoia burst its banks, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

In the Buyuku village of Budalangi, residents loaded their belongings on boats to get them away from submerged homes.

"It's been flooding for three days now," said Vincent Ochieng, one of the residents affected by the floods. "I think the government is not even aware, but now we are telling them. We are asking them if there are any plans to assist us, only two boats are here for evacuating people."

Heavy rainfall in recent days has led to flooding and landslides across the region.

On April 30, Eugene Wamalwa, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Devolution, told Citizen TV Kenya that 116 people had died in the country due to the flooding across 29 counties.