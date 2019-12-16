In Pictures: Students hold solidarity protests across India

Clashes erupted near the Jamia Millia Islamia university and authorities said protesters torched buses, cars and motorbikes. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion have spread to student campuses across India as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with India's founding as a secular republic.

Anger with Modi's Hindu nationalist government was further fueled by allegations of police brutality at New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and Uttar Pradesh state's Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday, when officers entered the campuses and fired tear gas to break up the protests.

Under the law passed by Parliament last week, religious minorities such as Hindus and Christians in neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who have settled in India prior to 2015 will have a path to Indian citizenship on grounds they faced persecution in those countries.

On Sunday, protests were held in Mumbai’s Indian Institute of Technology and Tata Institute of Social Sciences. More such protests are being held on Monday. Students said they stood in solidarity with fellow students in New Delhi and Aligarh.

Sunday was the fifth straight day of citizenship law protests across the country. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
A woman is helped after she was injured during a protest in New Delhi. Officials at two local hospitals said more than 100 people with injuries had been brought in following the clashes. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
An injured student receives treatment inside a mosque after he was wounded during the protest in New Delhi. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas on the protesters. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Police detain an injured student outside Jamia Millia Islamia university. [Saaliq Sheikh/AP Photo]
Officers stormed the Jamia Millia Islamia campus to confront protesters they said fled into the university and threw stones at police. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Hundreds of activists gathered outside the New Delhi police headquarters on Sunday night to protest against alleged police brutality and the detention of students. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
A student of Jamia Millia Islamia university during a demonstration after police entered the university campus on Sunday. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
The head of Jamia Millia Islamia has demanded an investigation into how police were allowed to enter the campus. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
