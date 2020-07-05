In Pictures: Sombre July 4 celebrations in US

Trump pushed forward with his planned Fourth of July celebration, even as many officials urged the public to stay home and avoid gathering in large crowds due to the rising coronavirus pandemic. [Samuel Corum/EPA]
The United States has marked an unusually sombre Independence Day, with President Donald Trump bashing domestic opponents and China - but praising the country's coronavirus response, despite a record surge in cases.

Instead of adopting a unifying tone, Trump, facing a tough re-election and eager to mobilise his political base, railed against protesters demanding racial justice after unarmed African American George Floyd was killed by a white police officer.

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators the looters," Trump said during a White House event on Saturday.

Some of the US leader's sharpest words were for the media, which he accused of a campaign to smear opponents as racists.

"The more you lie, the more you slander, the more you try to demean and divide, the more we will work hard to tell the truth and we will win," Trump said, with four months to go until the election.

Across the country, virus fears dampened or cancelled Main Street parades, back yard barbecues and family reunions on a day when Americans typically celebrate their 1776 declaration of independence from Britain.

Trump's challenger in November, Democrat Joe Biden, struck a sharply different tone, tweeting: "Our nation was founded on a simple idea: We're all created equal. We've never lived up to it - but we've never stopped trying. This Independence Day, let's not just celebrate those words, let's commit to finally fulfill them."

Trump's divisive address came as popular beaches on both coasts, normally packed on July 4, were closed as California and Florida suffer alarming surges in COVID-19 infections.

The US virus death toll is fast approaching 130,000, roughly one-quarter of the world's total.

Military aircraft fly over the White House during the Fourth of July 'Salute to America' event in Washington. [Samuel Corum/EPA]
Trump bashed domestic opponents and China, and praised the country's coronavirus response despite a record surge in cases. [Samuel Corum/EPA]
Guests wait for a Salute to America event to start. Some of the US leader's sharpest words were for the media, which he accused of a campaign to smear opponents as racists. [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
An anti-Trump activist speaks at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. [Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP]
Trump, facing a tough re-election and eager to mobilise his political base, railed against protesters demanding racial justice after unarmed African American George Floyd was killed by a white police officer. [Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]
Fireworks displays are typically a high point of the holiday, but an estimated 80 percent of the events were cancelled this year. [Saul Loeb/AFP]
The White House is lit up in red, white and blue following the Fourth of July 'Salute to America' event in Washington. [Stefani Reynolds/Pool/EPA]
