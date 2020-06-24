In Pictures: Russia shows off military might at grand WWII parade

Russian honour guards prepare for the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Columns of tanks and troops paraded through Red Square on Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin oversaw grand World War II commemorations.

Forced to postpone the country's traditional May 9 Victory Day celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Putin rescheduled the parade for just a week ahead of a July 1 public vote on controversial constitutional reforms.

Among other changes, the reforms Putin proposed earlier this year would reset the presidential term-limit clock to zero, allowing him to potentially stay in the Kremlin until 2036.

This year's parade, marking 75 years since the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany, included some 14,000 soldiers from 13 countries, as well as vintage equipment and the latest military hardware showing off Russia's fighting capabilities.

Officials say the date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the first post-war parade on Red Square, which saw Soviet troops throw down Nazi standards in front of the Lenin mausoleum on June 24, 1945.

People arriving to watch the military parade in Moscow's Red Square. [Sergey Pyatakov/Host photo agency/AFP]
An aerial view shows Red Square before the Victory Day Parade. [Mikhail Voskresensky/Host photo agency via Reuters]
Russian President Putin attends the Victory Day Parade. [Sergey Pyatakov/Sputnik via Reuters]
Soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army march in Red Square during the military parade. War veterans quarantined ahead of the event in sanatoriums were seated at intervals in the stands on Red Square. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
This year's parade included some 14,000 troops from 13 countries. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Officials say the date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the first post-war parade on Red Square. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Soviet WWII-era T-34 tanks move through Red Square during the parade. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Russian T-80BVM and T-14 Armata tanks during the parade in Red Square. [Evgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency via Reuters]
The parade included the latest military hardware, showing off Russia's fighting capabilities. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launchers driving through Red Square. [Ramil Sitdikov/Host photo agency via Reuters]
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 assault aircrafts flying over Red Square. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
