In Pictures: Romanian daily life under COVID-19

by Ioana Moldovan
People 65 and older are only allowed to leave their homes between 11am and 1pm. Around 11:30am, the market in Sighisoara gets crowded, mainly with older people buying fruits and vegetables. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Arad, Romania - After its first case of COVID-19 was discovered on February 26, Romania wanted to move fast to try to curb the spread, imposing progressively tighter restrictions over the following weeks.

A series of orders were issued, starting with recommendations to limit movement on March 21, which became restrictions three days later. Between 6am and 10pm, citizens were to stay home unless they needed to go to work, buy essentials, see a doctor, help a vulnerable person, or walk their pet. Anybody caught breaking these rules would face a hefty fine.

Officials hope the early adoption of safety measures will keep the medical system from collapsing, especially as Romania's beleaguered healthcare sector has had seemingly endless problems in recent years.

Today, 30 of Romania's 82 coronavirus deaths have been registered at the Suceava municipal hospital, where reports also suggest that more than 180 medical staff have been infected due to a lack of personal protective gear. On March 30, the town was put under total lockdown, nobody is allowed in, and nobody can come out.

Whatever the level of restriction they are living under, Romanians are trying to get used to their new reality.

By March 31, officials reported there were 2,245 cases of infection, and 82 people dead of coronavirus in the country. A total of 23,103 tests have been administered.

Come rain, shine or virus, 59-year-old Estera comes from her village, Buzescu, to sell vegetables in the market in Alexandria. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Initially, the Markets Association announced the markets would not close but soon markets were partially closed in many areas, or allowed to open only during reduced hours. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Vasile, 71, says his life has not been affected by the crisis. A part of the Romanian population lacks the targeted information it needs to fully understand the gravity of the situation. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Some food vendors have taken safety measures to limit contact between their sellers and the customers, such as at this pastry shop in Alexandria. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
People have been encouraged to avoid crowded public transport and use alternative means, such as a private taxi like this one in Deva on March 26, if they really need to travel. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Given the situation in Suceava municipal hospital, where a considerable part of the medical staff was infected, triage tents have been placed outside some of the country's hospitals. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
"The greatest joy these days is to see my family healthy. Still," says Sabina, 75, while shopping in the market in Sighisoara. She says her life has not been affected very much, although she longs to go for a walk. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
For 18 years, Marius, a 35-year-old father of two, has worked in construction. He says people are not investing in the industry and prefer to save money at this time. For a week, he has been working as an operator on the ferry crossing the Danube. "If I get scared and don't come to work," he says, "who will pay my bills?" [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Not everyone shopping at Kaufland in Miercurea Ciuc observes physical distancing rules, though the city centre and the streets are deserted. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Police staff checkpoints on the streets of Galati. People stopped on March 30 had to present a statement with the reason they left their home. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Vasile, 63, has been a forestry worker for 42 years. He works at least eight hours a day for minimum wage. "Nature hasn't made anyone sick," he says about coming out to work at this time. "There hasn't been a disease like this one, not in my lifetime. Not to be able to shake someone's hand, not to get close to people." [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Fast food restaurant employees clean the restaurant's terrace as the outlet becomes drive-through only. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
In Braila, meanwhile, firefighters are disinfecting the streets. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
Life goes on for these elderly people waitig in line at the ATM in Galati. [Ioana Moldovan/Al Jazeera]
