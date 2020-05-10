In Pictures: Little Richard, founding father of rock 'n' roll

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed 'architect of rock 'n' roll', has died at the age of 87. [Alonso Gonzalez/Reuters]
Tributes have poured in for Little Richard, one of the founding fathers of rock 'n' roll who died of cancer on Saturday, at the age of 87.

With a distinctive singing range, the American musician captivated audiences and inspired artists - from The Beatles to David Bowie - as he transformed the blues into the feverish new style of rock 'n' roll alongside Fats Domino and Chuck Berry.

"He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens," Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger tweeted on Saturday.

"His music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50's."

Bob Dylan called Richard: "My shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do."

"Of course he'll live forever," he said in a series of tweets. "But it's like a part of your life is gone."

Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers mourned "the loss of a true giant" and former President Bill Clinton hailed his "unforgettable charisma".

Questlove of The Roots was more emphatic: "LITTLE RICHARD is THE TRUE KING. LONG LIVE THE KING."

The rock 'n' roll pioneer was a Grammy Award winner and inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame whose electrifying 1950s hits such as Tutti Frutti and Long Tall Sally and flamboyant stage presence influenced legions of performers. [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
The US musician's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. [Rich Fury/Getty Images/AFP]
Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis perform at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Born Richard Penniman in Macon, Georgia, during the Great Depression, the musician sold more than 30 million records worldwide. [Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
His hyperkinetic piano playing, coupled with his howling vocals and hairdo, made him an implausible sensation - a gay, black man celebrated across America during the buttoned-down Eisenhower era. [Stephane De Sakutin/AFP]
Little Richard and Chuck Berry perform together during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on January 24, 2002. [Fred Prouser/Reuters]
Rolling Stone publisher Jan Wenner, left, Yoko Ono, centre, and Little Richard celebrate after cutting the ribbon to open the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. [Mark Duncan/AP Photo]
'He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens,' Mick Jagger said. Here, the Rolling Stones singer is seen performing with Little Richard at New York's Waldorf Astoria Hotel. [Susan Ragan/AP Photo]
Little Richard with Screaming Lord Sutch, leader of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party at Wembley Stadium in London. [Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
