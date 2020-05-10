In Pictures: Little Richard, founding father of rock 'n' roll

Tributes have poured in for Little Richard, one of the founding fathers of rock 'n' roll who died of cancer on Saturday, at the age of 87.

With a distinctive singing range, the American musician captivated audiences and inspired artists - from The Beatles to David Bowie - as he transformed the blues into the feverish new style of rock 'n' roll alongside Fats Domino and Chuck Berry.

"He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens," Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger tweeted on Saturday.

"His music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50's."

Bob Dylan called Richard: "My shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do."

"Of course he'll live forever," he said in a series of tweets. "But it's like a part of your life is gone."

Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers mourned "the loss of a true giant" and former President Bill Clinton hailed his "unforgettable charisma".

Questlove of The Roots was more emphatic: "LITTLE RICHARD is THE TRUE KING. LONG LIVE THE KING."