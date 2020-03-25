In Pictures: Railways, India's lifeline, come to a halt

A passenger walks past railway tracks at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during the lockdown imposed amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
India's colossal passenger railway system has come to a halt as officials take emergency measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country of 1.3 billion.

The railway system is often described as India's lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year.

India's rail network, the world's fourth-largest, operates more than 12,100 trains carrying passengers and cargo along 67,415 kilometres (41,890 miles) of track. With more than 1.2 million employees, it is the country's largest employer.

The New Delhi Railway Station, usually populated 24 hours a day with railway staff, shops selling snacks and newspapers, passengers crammed into waiting rooms and indigent people sleeping on the platform, was barren. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide "total lockdown" for 21 days starting Wednesday, ordering one-fifth of the world's population to stay home.

Health officials have reported 512 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and at least nine deaths.

Indian Railway Protection Force personnel patrol Hyderabad railway station. Authorities have gradually started to shut down much of the country of 1.3 billion people to try and contain the outbreak. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
Trains remain parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai after the country halted its railway network. Nearly eight million passengers travel daily by Mumbai's suburban trains. [Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]
A homeless woman sleeps on a deserted platform of Lokmanya Tilak train terminus in Mumbai. India's rail network is the world's fourth-largest and operates more than 12,100 trains carrying passengers and cargo. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Passengers look out from a train in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir. [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
An employee sits at a coronavirus help desk at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during the lockdown. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Health officials have reported 512 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and at least 10 deaths. [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
A railway worker sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Prayagraj. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
