In Pictures: Qatar further eases coronavirus restrictions

Qatar has further eased its coronavirus restrictions, allowing a partial reopening of restaurants, mosques, beaches and parks.

Last week, the country's Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said in a statement that, starting from July 1, museums and libraries would be permitted to operate in a limited capacity and under limited working hours.

It added that the decision to launch Phase Two of the gradual reopening plan was based on infections having passed their peak and the reproduction rate subsiding.

Under the new guidelines, 50 percent of public and private sector employees will be allowed back in the workplace as needed and under strict safety conditions.

Masks remain compulsory in public for those not exercising and private gatherings are limited to five people.

Qatar has the second-highest tally of infections among the Gulf states after its neighbour Saudi Arabia. It reported 530 new cases on Saturday, taking its total number to 99,183 with 123 deaths.