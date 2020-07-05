In Pictures: Qatar further eases coronavirus restrictions

Soaking in the sunshine at Doha's Katara Cultural Village, one of the city's most popular public beaches. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar has further eased its coronavirus restrictions, allowing a partial reopening of restaurants, mosques, beaches and parks.

Last week, the country's Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said in a statement that, starting from July 1, museums and libraries would be permitted to operate in a limited capacity and under limited working hours.

It added that the decision to launch Phase Two of the gradual reopening plan was based on infections having passed their peak and the reproduction rate subsiding.

Under the new guidelines, 50 percent of public and private sector employees will be allowed back in the workplace as needed and under strict safety conditions.

Masks remain compulsory in public for those not exercising and private gatherings are limited to five people.

Qatar has the second-highest tally of infections among the Gulf states after its neighbour Saudi Arabia. It reported 530 new cases on Saturday, taking its total number to 99,183 with 123 deaths.

Qatar has also eased restrictions on access to parks and mosques. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar has the second-highest tally of infections among the Gulf states after its neighbour Saudi Arabia. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Phase Two of the gradual reopening plan was based on infections having passed their peak and the reproduction rate subsiding. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cafes and restaurants have opened their doors for the first time since the authorities imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus in March. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar started lifting its lockdown restrictions in four phases last month, allowing some stores in shopping centres to reopen and for people to exercise outdoors without wearing a face mask. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
More than 3.5 percent of Qatar's 2.75 million population has been infected with the coronavirus, according to official figures. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Masks remain compulsory in public for those not exercising. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Authorities have urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures as the country continues with the planned easing of restrictions. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
