In Pictures: Qatar's 'desert rose' museum set to open

Doha, Qatar- The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) opens its doors to the public on Thursday.

Located on Doha's waterfront corniche, the museum will be the first notable building visitors see as they make their way from the airport to the city centre.

Its entrance includes 114 fountain sculptures in a 900-metre long lagoon and the museum's multi-curved roof, which resembles a giant jigsaw puzzle, is made up of 76,000 panels in 3,600 different shapes and sizes.

The museum aims to tell the story of Qatar's history, celebrating its Bedouin past and energy-rich present.