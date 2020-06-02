In Pictures: Protesters teargassed for Trump photo-op

Protesters teargassed as police disperse them near the White House. [Roberto Schmidt/AFP]
US President Donald Trump spurred fresh outrage on Monday after police used tear gas to clear protesters from outside the White House so he could pose for photographs at a nearby church damaged during the civil unrest.

The move earned him a sharp rebuke from the city mayor, the Episcopal bishop, and leading Democrats, including former vice president Joe Biden, who decried the use of force merely "for a photo".

Trump's visit to the historic St John's Church, across the street from the White House, came after he delivered an address denouncing vandalism that followed anti-racism protests gripping the country for a week.

As he spoke, law enforcement, including military police, could be seen firing tear gas to clear peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, outside the White House, so the president could walk over to the church. 

Known as "the Church of the Presidents," St John's was sprayed with graffiti and partially damaged by fire during unrest on Sunday.

The protests were triggered following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

US President Donald Trump poses with a bible outside St John's Episcopal Church. The visit enraged Washington's Episcopal bishop, Marian Budde. [Shawn Thew/EPA]
A row of police officers face off with demonstrators outside the White House. [Olivier Douliery/AFP]
Police begin to clear demonstrators near the White House. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed outrage over the incident. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Riot police rush protesters to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Trump to be able to walk through. [Ken Cedeno/Reuters]
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser called the move "shameful". [Ken Cedeno/Reuters]
President Trump vowed on Monday to order a military crackdown on once-in-a-generation violent protests gripping the United States. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Trump said he was sending thousands of troops onto the streets of the capital and threatening to deploy soldiers to states unable to regain control. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Trump walks between lines of riot police in Lafayette Park across from the White House after walking to St John's Church for a photo op during ongoing protests over racial inequality. [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
