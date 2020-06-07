In Pictures: Protest erupts in Lebanon amid economic woes

Lebanese protesters took to the streets on Saturday to voice outrage over the government's handling of the economic crisis. More than 35 percent of Lebanese are unemployed, while poverty has soared to engulf more than 45 percent of the population, according to official estimates. [Nabil Mounzer/EPA]
Lebanese protesters took to the streets on Saturday to voice outrage over the government's handling of a deep economic crisis, with security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators.

The first big protests since the government rolled back coronavirus lockdown measures come as Beirut negotiates an International Monetary Fund package it hopes will secure billions of dollars in financing to prop up its collapsing economy.

Protesters burned garbage bins and ransacked a furniture shop in the capital's upscale shopping district, smashing its storefront and hauling out a couch to block a road.

"We came on the streets to demand our rights, call for medical care, education, jobs and the basic rights that human beings need to stay alive," said 21-year-old student Christina.

Lebanon has been rocked by a series of political crises in recent years before an economic crisis helped trigger unprecedented mass protests in October.

The demonstrations forced the government to resign, and a new one headed by Prime Minister Hassan Diab was approved by parliament in February, tasked with launching reforms and combatting corruption.

But many Lebanese say the new administration has failed to find solutions to the country's manifold problems, including a grinding recession and spiralling inflation.

Security forces, including Lebanese Army units, block protesters' march during the mass demonstration against the Lebanese government and worsening economic conditions. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
These were the first big protests since the government rolled back coronavirus lockdown measures. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
Diab's government adopted an economic recovery plan in April and has begun negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, to try to unlock billions of dollars in aid. Lebanon is also one of the world's most indebted countries, with a debt equivalent to more than 170 percent of its GDP. The country defaulted on its external debt for the first time in March. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
A boy stands next to army soldiers holding position during the demonstration in central Beirut. [Patrick Baz/AFP]
An anti-government protester holds up a Lebanese flag as others burn tires and garbage containers. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse rock-throwing demonstrators. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
More than 35 percent of Lebanese people are unemployed, while poverty has soared to engulf more than 45 percent of the population, according to official estimates. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Protesters called for the five-month-old government to resign and for early parliamentary elections to be held. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Anti-government protesters burn the awnings of Le Gray Hotel. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
