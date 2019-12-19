In Pictures: Pan-India citizenship law protests

Demonstrators attend a protest against the new citizenship law in Chandigarh. [Ajay Verma/Reuters]
Police in India have detained hundreds of people across several cities for defying a ban on protests against a new citizenship law.that opponents say threatens the country's secular democracy.

Authorities on Thursday disrupted internet and phone services, including in parts of New Delhi, and tightened restrictions on protesters in the northeastern border state of Assam, which is where the demonstrations first began last week.

The legislation has provoked anger because it offers a path to citizenship for persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries - but excludes Muslims.

Critics say it is the latest effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government to marginalise India's 200 million Muslims, and a violation of the country's secular constitution.

Modi has defended it as a humanitarian gesture.

Indian police officers charge a man during a protest in Ahmadabad. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Muslim protesters pray on the street near Bangalore's Town Hall.[Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Police detain a woman at a demonstration in New Delhi. [Sajjad Hussain/AFP]
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Allahabad. [Sanjay Kanojia/AFP]
A protester being detained by police in Hyderabad. [Mahesh Kumar/AP Photo]
People attend a protest march against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new citizenship law in Kolkata. [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
People gathered in Dharmsala to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. [Ashwini Bhatia/AP Photo]
People hold hands at a protest in Gauhati. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
