In Pictures: Palestinians in isolation in Istanbul

by Hosam Salem
Amani Shaheen, 30, is an online marketing specialist and student at Istanbul Aydin University. 'I haven't left my house for a month now, I leave the house only for necessities. My life had turned into an online life, my studies and lectures, my work all are done from distance. This distance is not something unusual for people from Gaza, we had experienced this similar lifestyle and eventually, we got used with it but as time passes by, our energy and enthusiasm have started to run low.' [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Istanbul, Turkey - In recent years, the number of Palestinians in Turkey has increased to some 25,000, including 1,300 students.

Istanbul itself has a growing Palestinian community that numbers 10,000 people, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have heeded the government's calls for physical distancing and working from home.

Faid Mustafa, the Palestinian ambassador to Turkey, said eight Palestinians have been infected by the coronavirus in the country, but all are in stable condition.

The head of the Palestinian community in Turkey, Hazem Antar, told Al Jazeera he and his team, in tandem with the mayor of Istanbul, are working around the clock to provide support and sustenance to Palestinians in the city who are cut off from basic needs because of coronavirus restrictions.

"We started with a primary campaign that targeted more than 720 people and we provided housing for young people who were forced to leave their houses because they could not pay rent," he said. "These days we are delivering meals and sanitary products to Palestinian students.

The Palestinian consulate also has a hotline to provide assistance to those stuck in Turkey and want to return home but cannot because of travel lockdowns.

One volunteer, Bilal Khalil, has delivered aid to the homes of students, workers, families and patients. "We wish this epidemic finishes soon so we could go back to our normal life," he said.

Many of the Palestinian residents have stuck to self-quarantining at home, with some saying although the experience is not unusual to them, the psychological toll is harder to bear.

Hind al-Khodary, 24, is a freelance journalist who works with an NGO related to Syrian refugees in Istanbul. 'The days are passing by slowly, I don't realise how many days have passed In self-isolation. I feel bored a lot, because of my work in journalism there are no circumstances that forbid me from leaving home, only corona could do that, forbid us from leaving our houses. I wish this confinement end as soon as possible.' [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Ali Jaber, 26, is a teacher. At first, at the beginning of quarantine, the idea of working from home sounded like a disaster. During my work I am used to meeting with staff and students, therefore a part of my work depends on direct communication between me and my student which helped me develop a good social relation with them. During this new experience, I am trying to not make the classes boring. Unfortunately, direct contact is not available now.' [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Khalid Kraizem, 29, is a journalist and editor. 'More than a month of self-isolation, the experience of working online is very fruitful, it increases the productivity and decreases the other distractions so it doesn't waste time in traffic or time wasted on side conversations at the workspace.' [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Khalid Abu Shamalah, 25, works as projects manager. 'It's been 35 days of not leaving my apartment. I am focusing on my work and making more progress. I am feeling a little bored but this isolation is for a reason. Usually, I spend most of my time at home, so it's not something new, so I don't feel like this isolation is affecting my daily life much. But I still wish for this pandemic to disappear and life to go back to normal so our psychology gets better.' [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
There are only eight cases of Palestinians affected by the coronavirus in Turkey, three are currently getting treatment in hospitals, five are getting treatment at home. In general, their condition is stable and good, according to the Palestinian embassy in Turkey. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Ahmad Tolba, 29, a Palestinian journalist, says, 'It's an experience working from home for a straight eight hours for 45 days of self-isolation, travelling between the living room, bedroom and the kitchen. I try every once in a while to change my sitting position and do some sport in the house.' [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
The number of Palestinians in Turkey has increased to some 25,000, including 1,300 students. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
