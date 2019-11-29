In pictures: November's extreme weather

An aerial picture shows flooded areas in Pibor town, Boma State, in eastern South Sudan. The governor of Boma State said 76 people have died and more than 400,000 have been displaced in recent weeks. [Peter Louis/AFP]
Countries around the world were hit by extreme weather this November.

Seasonal rains in parts of Central and East Africa were devastating, with landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall killing dozens of people in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In Italy, Venice suffered some of its worst flooding in history as a combination of high tides, extreme winds and heavy rain push much of the historic city underwater.

Parts of Australia also suffered from rampant bushfires amid soaring temperatures and water scarcity due to an ongoing drought.

In the United States, wildfires burned for weeks in California as dry and extremely gusty winds fuelled the flames.

The month ended with extreme winter storms moving across the US during the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest travel periods of the year, causing havoc for tens of millions.

A road in the Lemba district of the DRC's capital, Kinshasa, was swept away by a landslide caused by torrential overnight rain. At least 36 people died. [Manu Kalombo/AFP]
Firefighters tackling a fire in California. The US state was hit by a series of dangerous, fast-moving wildfires earlier this month as Santa Ana winds ushered in strong gusts up to 130km (81 miles) per hour and extremely low humidity. [David McNew/AFP]
Motorists navigate an ice and snow-covered road in Mason City, Iowa. A storm pushing across the upper Midwest hampered Thanksgiving travel on the busiest holiday of the year. More than 55 million people take to the roads and skies during the holiday. [Scott Olson/AFP]
A member of the fire and rescue service wades through floodwaters in Rotherham, northern England. Over a month's worth of rain fell on parts of England in just a 24-hour period. [Oli Scarff/AFP]
Firefighters tackle a bushfire to save a home in Taree, north of Sydney, as they try to contain dozens of blazes raging in the Australian state of New South Wales. [Peter Parks/AFP]
Rick Wright inspects the damage beside his house at Nabiac, New South Wales, Australia. [William West/AFP]
Villagers take shelter as Cyclone Bulbul approaches in Bakkhali near Namkhana in Indian state of West Bengal. Cyclone Bulbul was responsible for killing at least seven people in the state and another seven in Bangladesh. [Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP]
A person in New York bundles up and faces the brutal cold amid plunging temperatures due to a blast of Arctic air. [Stephanie Keith/AFP]
A room in the flooded Gritti Palace in Venice during the exceptional "acqua alta" high tide. The historic Italian city was hit by heavy rain in the middle of the month because of a strong storm that pushed water north into the lagoon that surrounds it. [Marco Bertorello/AFP]
Snow fell early and hard in Grossglockner, Austria. [Johann Groder/AFP]
The heavy rains and flooding in Le Luc, southeastern France, were deadly, with some people still missing after historic levels of rain drenched the southern part of the country. [French Civil Defense/Daylife]
