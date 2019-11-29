In pictures: November's extreme weather

Countries around the world were hit by extreme weather this November.

Seasonal rains in parts of Central and East Africa were devastating, with landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall killing dozens of people in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In Italy, Venice suffered some of its worst flooding in history as a combination of high tides, extreme winds and heavy rain push much of the historic city underwater.

Parts of Australia also suffered from rampant bushfires amid soaring temperatures and water scarcity due to an ongoing drought.

In the United States, wildfires burned for weeks in California as dry and extremely gusty winds fuelled the flames.

The month ended with extreme winter storms moving across the US during the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest travel periods of the year, causing havoc for tens of millions.