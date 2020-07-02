In Pictures: Moroccans swim, sing, reconnect as lockdown lifts

People in Sale, northwestern Morocco, at a reopened beach after the lifting of lockdown measures imposed three months ago to curb the spread of coronavirus. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
In the Moroccan capital Rabat, people welcomed the end of more than three months of coronavirus lockdown with the joy of a religious holiday.

They met friends, played at the beach and visited relatives on Thursday.

The pandemic, however, has left its scars on the country's economy and Moroccans' well-being that will take a long time to heal.

"Coronavirus is the least of my worries," said Mohammed Tighiri, a waiter in the Best Coffee cafe in the city centre, his mask resting on his chin.

"If my boss isn't able to pay his bills, I won't be able to pay mine."

In the neighbouring city of Sale, teenagers and children gathered to cool off in the Bouregreg River.

With no physical distancing, they splashed and dipped in the cold water, wrapped arms around each other's shoulders and sang songs in celebration of their newfound freedom.

Morocco has so far recorded nearly 11,900 coronavirus infections and 220 related deaths, and has not yet announced when it will reopen to international travel.

A family enjoying outdoor time at a reopened beach in Sale. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Morocco has so far recorded nearly 11,900 coronavirus infections and 220 related deaths. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Teenagers playing basketball in a reopened court in Rabat. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Yasmin, left, and her friend, Mariam, right, are spending time outdoors for the first time since lockdown measures were imposed. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Families gathering at a beach in Rabat. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Boys jumping into a river in Rabat. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
The Rabat Kasbah would normally be bursting with tourists and Moroccans who live in Europe and return home for summer visits. Now, merchants sit and chat with each other, with no customers in sight. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Brik Ait Qeddour, who has been making and selling traditional leather shoes and slippers for more than 40 years, said as long as borders remain shut, "all we can do is sit in front of our shops and wipe the dust." [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
In a hair salon tucked away in the maze-like streets of Rabat's old town, barber Rabiee Serhane gives a childhood friend a haircut. He opens up about the emotional disconnect and depression he suffered during the lockdown. "Sometimes I felt like I was unloved and alone in the world. I had dark thoughts that took me to really bad places mentally," Serhane said. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
