In Pictures: Millions without power as California wildfires rage

Flames from the wildfire, dubbed Kincade Fire, consume a home in Healdsburg. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Authorities in northern California ordered 180,000 residents to evacuate their homes on Sunday as winds fueled a wildfire in the wine country, while electricity was shut off for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires.

The fear that the winds could blow embers and spread fire across a major highway prompted authorities to expand evacuation orders that covered parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was devastated by a wildfire two years ago.

The latest evacuation orders came after Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to 2.3 million people across 38 counties starting on Saturday evening.

About 90,000 residents were already under a mandatory evacuation order on Saturday night that encompassed a huge swath of wine country stretching from the inland community of Healdsburg west through the Russian River Valley and to Bodega Bay on the coast, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said.

The current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade Fire, began on Wednesday night and is only 10 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Sunday. It grew by almost 4,000 acres overnight to 120 km square (47 square miles) and has destroyed 79 structures.

The fire was expected to be especially unwieldly on Sunday due to powerful winds. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
A line of fire snakes along a hillside as firefighters light backfires to slow the spread of the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, near Geyservillle. [Noah Berger/AP Photos]
The blaze forced evacuation orders and warnings for nearly all of Sonoma County stretching to the coast. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Forecasts of strong winds prompted officials to start cutting electricity for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
The wildfire which began on Wednesday night and is only 10 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. [Josh Edelson/AFP]
According to reports, the wildfire has burned more than 120 km square (47 square miles) and has destroyed 79 structures. [Peter Dasilva/EPA]
On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service reported wind gusts topped 145 kph (90 mph) in Healdsburg Hills North, a popular tourist attraction in Northern California’s wine country. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
