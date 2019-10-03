In Pictures: Mass protests shake Iraq

At least 20 people were killed and dozens were wounded in clashes that spread across several Iraqi provinces on Thursday.

Security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas for a third day to disperse anti-government protesters demanding jobs, improved services and an end to corruption.

The renewed clashes occurred despite a massive security dragnet mounted by the government in an effort to quash the economically-driven protests.

Protesters directed their anger at a government and political class they say is corrupt and doing nothing to improve their lives. They demanded jobs, better services and called for the "downfall of the regime".

Iraq has struggled to recover from the battle against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group between 2014 and 2017. Its infrastructure has been laid to waste by decades of sectarian civil war, foreign occupation, two US invasions, UN sanctions and war against its neighbours.