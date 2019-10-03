In Pictures: Mass protests shake Iraq

An Iraqi protester gestures the v-sign during a demonstration against state corruption, failing public services and unemployment at Tayaran Square in Baghdad. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
At least 20 people were killed and dozens were wounded in clashes that spread across several Iraqi provinces on Thursday.

Security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas for a third day to disperse anti-government protesters demanding jobs, improved services and an end to corruption.

The renewed clashes occurred despite a massive security dragnet mounted by the government in an effort to quash the economically-driven protests.

Protesters directed their anger at a government and political class they say is corrupt and doing nothing to improve their lives. They demanded jobs, better services and called for the "downfall of the regime".

Iraq has struggled to recover from the battle against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group between 2014 and 2017. Its infrastructure has been laid to waste by decades of sectarian civil war, foreign occupation, two US invasions, UN sanctions and war against its neighbours.

An Iraqi protester carries a wounded comrade during a demonstration against state corruption.[Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP]
A demonstrator runs between burning tyres during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad. [Wissm al-Okili/Reuters]
Iraqi security forces stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
A demonstrator shows empty canisters that were used by Iraqi security forces during the protest. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Mourners carry the coffin of a protester, who was killed in Tuesday's demonstrations in Baghdad. [Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters]
A demonstrator holds the Iraqi flag at a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services in Baghdad. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
A demonstrator holds up a cane as Iraqi security forces stand guard during the protest over unemployment. [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
Since erupting in Baghdad on Tuesday, the protests have spread to other cities in the country's south, posing a challenge to Mahdi's one-year-old government. [Wissm al-Okili/Reuters]
The southern city of Nasiriyah, which has seen so far the deadliest protests with a total of eight protesters and one police officer killed, has also been placed under curfew. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
