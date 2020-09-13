In Pictures: The masks of Naomi Osaka at the US Open

Seven matches, seven masks, seven names.

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who on Saturday defeated Victoria Azarenka to win the United States Open, wore a different face mask for each of her matches this year's tournament.

Each carried the name of a Black American who was the victim of violence, in an attempt to highlight racial injustice in the US to a wider audience.

"The point is to make people start talking," Osaka, 22, said at the award ceremony.

"For me, just spreading awareness," added the champion, whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese.

"I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they'll become in it."



