European champions Liverpool have advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup final, beating Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 in a tightly-contested match in the Qatari capital, Doha.

A stoppage time goal by Brazillian forward Roberto Firmino sealed the win for the English Premier League leaders.

Liverpool, who last reached of the competition the final in 2005, will attempt to lift the trophy for the first time when they face Brazil's Flamengo in the title match on Saturday.