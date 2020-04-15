In Pictures: Life in Dakar during coronavirus pandemic

by Maya Hautefeuille
A daara, or Quranic school for children, is disinfected at the end of the day in the Sicap-Liberte neighbourhood of Dakar, Senegal. Unregulated daaras are at high risk of spreading coronavirus as they often bring together dozens of children in squalid buildings. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Dakar, Senegal - When the novel coronavirus started spreading across Asia and Europe, Africa seemed to be spared.

On March 2, weeks after Europe started reporting significant daily spikes, only the second sub-Saharan African case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was discovered in Senegal. It was a French citizen.

A coronavirus epidemic in Africa could have potentially catastrophic consequences: Lack of medical capacity and the difficulty to maintain social distancing would let COVID-19 spread aggressively.

Armed with some headway, Senegal braced itself. The country had recent experience fighting the Ebola outbreak of 2014-2016.

Senegal's initial cases were linked to travellers and community transmission remained low. That changed mid-March when a Senegalese, returning from Italy, infected 20 people in Touba, the second most populated city.

The expatriate community in Senegal started leaving. Days later, Senegal closed its airspace. By March 23, the cases jumped to 79 and Senegal declared a state of emergency. That evening, President Macky Sall, while imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew, addressed the nation and said: "The situation is serious. I say this tonight in all solemnity."

Dakar's bustling city life came to a halt. Overnight, public gatherings were cancelled, communal prayers banned, schools shut, restaurants closed and beaches emptied. 

The government avoided enforcing a total lockdown to avoid putting millions out of work.

Pape Diouf, former president of the Olympique Marseille football club, became the country's first coronavirus victim.

President Sall spoke again on the eve of the 60th independence anniversary, announcing the country's economic growth was to fall below 3 percent in 2020 from a forecasted 6.8 percent.

The disease was not yet killing masses but leaving a severe economic toll.

People in Senegal are aware that official figures may not reflect reality in the absence of large-scale testing.

Portable handwashing basins filled with soap and water are installed at the entrance of a hospital in Dakar. Community public health measures to fight COVID-19 have become widespread in Dakar's public spaces. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
A tailor in a western Dakar neighbourhood, where a high number of coronavirus cases have been recorded, sews double-layered masks made from African print fabric. Although Dakar is not facing a shortage of medical-grade masks, colourful handmade masks, sold for one dollar, have proliferated in Dakar. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Medical staff and police officers conduct temperature checks at the entrance of the Hopital Principal of Dakar before allowing patients, visitors and staff to enter. The hospital started reporting COVID-19 cases at the start of April. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Despite concerns of a potential outbreak in Senegal, a French-Senegalese couple expecting their first child is forced to stay behind in Dakar due to African and European border closures, repatriation mishaps and postponed visa demands at the French Embassy due to the coronavirus crisis in Senegal. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
A woman hurries out of a daara as municipality workers arrive to sanitise the building. Authorities have called upon teachers to reinforce hygiene and sanitation measures to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
A man walks past a mural depicting a set of good hygiene practices for preventing coronavirus that has been painted on the walls of Dakar's main university campus by graffiti group RBS. The message visible here says: 'Throw tissues away in a rubbish bin.' In a country where literacy levels are low, street art is an effective way to share public health messages. During the Ebola crisis of 2014-2016, artists around West Africa had painted murals to inform people about the deadly effects of the virus. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
A fully-covered beachgoer relaxes wearing a face mask and gloves at a Dakar beach, while keeping distance. Public spaces have remained opened but gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. A stricter governmental directive from April 11 has allowed police patrols to stop or detain beachgoers. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
A volunteer in protective gear prepares to bring food and care to suspected patients, quarantined in a central Dakar hotel. 'The hardest part is seeing families split up and forced to stay put for such a long time,' the volunteers said. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Rations of rice, cooking oil, bleach and sugar are prepared for an aid distribution organised by the Mermoz district of Dakar. The Senegalese government has purchased tonnes of rice, pasta, sugar and cooking oil to help some of the country's poorest as part of its social and economic contingency plan to fight the novel coronavirus. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Sidi Azouzi, a Senegalese of Moroccan descent who manages a string of stores selling Moroccan goods on a busy downtown commercial street of Dakar, laments the lull in business activity due to the coronavirus crisis. 'People now only shop for things they absolutely need,' he said, explaining how reduced purchasing power has affected his business. Morocco and Senegal closed their borders on March 15 and 20 making the transport of goods difficult. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Shops, markets, bakeries and street sellers usually open for business late into the night now stop all activity at dusk before the curfew takes effect. Small businesses are struggling to survive as more people are ordered to stay at home. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Volunteers from Dakar's city hall stand by food supplies ready for distribution to 19 districts of the city. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Senegalese government started contingency plans to offer food aid to millions of people. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Women sit on sacks of rice during aid distribution to families in need headed by the mayor of Dakar on April 10. In March, President Macky Sall announced economic measures to mitigate the coronavirus crisis including the provision of 50 billion West African CFA franc ($84m) for food aid. [Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
Dakar's arterial corniche road that skirts the Renaissance Monument is empty during the curfew that has been extended to May 4.[Maya Hautefeuille/Al Jazeera]
