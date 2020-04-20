In Pictures: Libya's UN-recognised gov't on the offensive

Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has launched a military offensive in the country's west capturing a number of strategic cities from renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in the past one week.

On Sunday, a soldier was killed and two others were wounded in a missile attack carried out by forces loyal to Haftar, who has been trying to seize the capital Tripoli since last April.

The GNA launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital, which has killed more than 1,000 people since last year.

After capturing at least seven cities and towns west of the capital, the GNA forces launched a military operation on Saturday to recapture Tarhuna, a town of strategic value for Haftar and his last stronghold in the area surrounding Tripoli.

Since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN recognition.