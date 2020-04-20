In Pictures: Libya's UN-recognised gov't on the offensive

UN-recognised government forces in action against forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
UN-recognised government forces in action against forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]

Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) has launched a military offensive in the country's west capturing a number of strategic cities from renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in the past one week.

On Sunday, a soldier was killed and two others were wounded in a missile attack carried out by forces loyal to Haftar, who has been trying to seize the capital Tripoli since last April.

The GNA launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital, which has killed more than 1,000 people since last year.

After capturing at least seven cities and towns west of the capital, the GNA forces launched a military operation on Saturday to recapture Tarhuna, a town of strategic value for Haftar and his last stronghold in the area surrounding Tripoli.

Since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN recognition.

In April 2019, Haftar launched a military campaign to wrest control of Tripoli but the offensive has largely been stalled by forces loyal to the Government of National Accord. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
In April 2019, Haftar launched a military campaign to wrest control of Tripoli but the offensive has largely been stalled by forces loyal to the Government of National Accord. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
The UN says hundreds of people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced since Haftar launched his battle for Tripoli. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
The UN says hundreds of people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced since Haftar launched his battle for Tripoli. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
GNA troops have recently retaken a string of strategic cities located west of Tripoli, including Sabratha, Surman and al-Ajaylat. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
GNA troops have recently retaken a string of strategic cities located west of Tripoli, including Sabratha, Surman and al-Ajaylat. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia back Haftar, while Turkey has thrown its weight behind the internationally-recognised GNA based in Tripoli. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia back Haftar, while Turkey has thrown its weight behind the internationally-recognised GNA based in Tripoli. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
Several UN-backed attempts to reach a ceasefire in Libya have failed. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
Several UN-backed attempts to reach a ceasefire in Libya have failed. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
Libya, a large oil producer, has been engulfed in chaos since 2011 when longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
Libya, a large oil producer, has been engulfed in chaos since 2011 when longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising. [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
Libya is now split between two rival administrations: the Tripoli-based GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the House of Representatives allied to Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA). [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]
Libya is now split between two rival administrations: the Tripoli-based GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the House of Representatives allied to Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA). [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu]