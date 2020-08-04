In Pictures: Lebanon's capital Beirut shaken by massive explosion

The explosion was felt in several parts of Beirut. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
A massive explosion has rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, causing many casualties, damaging buildings and shattering windows.

The blast, which flattened much of the capital's port, was felt across the city as a giant mushroom cloud rose above it.

Lebanon's health minister said "hundreds" of people were wounded as witnesses said many were injured by flying glass and debris. 

Kilometres from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down and ceilings collapsed.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

A picture shows the scene of an explosion near the the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut. [AFP]
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Firefighters spray water at a fire after the explosion. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
People help a man who was wounded in Beirut's massive explosion. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon''s capital Beirut. [AFP]
The blast wave from the explosion caused extensive damage to buildings within a large radius of the blast site. [Issam Abdallah/Reuters]
A wounded man stands near the scene of the explosion. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
People gather near the scene of the explosion. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
People walk near the scene of the blast. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
A picture shows the scene of the explosion in Beirut. [Anwar Amro/AFP]
