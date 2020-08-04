In Pictures: Lebanon's capital Beirut shaken by massive explosion

A massive explosion has rocked Lebanon's capital, Beirut, causing many casualties, damaging buildings and shattering windows.

The blast, which flattened much of the capital's port, was felt across the city as a giant mushroom cloud rose above it.

Lebanon's health minister said "hundreds" of people were wounded as witnesses said many were injured by flying glass and debris.

Kilometres from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down and ceilings collapsed.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.