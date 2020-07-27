In Pictures: Kashmir marks a year since losing special status

A deserted street is seen through a barbwire set up as a blockade during curfew in Srinagar on August 7, 2019. Authorities imposed a two-day curfew in Srinagar this week, citing intelligence tip-offs about possible protests. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have imposed a security lockdown on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 that granted the Muslim-majority region a measure of autonomy.

One year on, the Himalayan region remains tense as tens of thousands of soldiers keep watch on the local population, most of whom object to the government decision that was accompanied by a communication blackout, widespread restrictions and mass detentions, including of elected leaders.

Most of those measures have been eased, although internet speeds are still restricted. More recently, many families have been confined indoors because of coronavirus lockdowns.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the move was to bring "development" and end violence in a region that has witnessed armed rebellion against Indian rule since 1989.

Monitoring groups say more than 70,000 people in Indian-administered Kashmir, most of them civilians, have died since then.

India and Pakistan, partitioned when the Indian subcontinent gained independence from the British in 1947, have fought two of their three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but administer separate portions of it.

Indian migrant workers wait outside the government transport yard waiting to buy bus tickets to leave the region during curfew in Srinagar. Hit by a complete security lockdown in Kashmir, hundreds of poor migrant workers flee the Himalayan region to return to their far-away villages in northern and eastern India. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
Kashmiris shout slogans during a protest after Eid prayers during a security lockdown in Srinagar on August 12, 2019. Hundreds of worshippers gathered after the prayers and chanted 'We want freedom' and 'Go India, Go back', witnesses said. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighbourhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces following restrictions after the government scrapped the special status for Kashmir in August 2019. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
A Kashmiri woman shows her hands with messages at a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar August 16, 2019. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Kashmiris run for cover as Indian security forces (not pictured) fire teargas shells during clashes in Srinagar on September 6, 2019. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
The predominantly Muslim area has been under an unprecedented lockdown and near-total communications blackout to prevent unrest and protests after India's Hindu nationalist government revoked Kashmir's special constitutional status. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar on October 11, 2019. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
A Kashmir girl rides her bike past Indian security force personnel standing guard in front closed shops in a street in Srinagar, October 30, 2019. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Kashmiri journalists browse the internet on their mobile phones inside the media centre set up by authorities in Srinagar. Indian authorities on March 4 temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored internet access but ban on high-speed 4G internet remains. [Dar Yasin/AP Photo]
