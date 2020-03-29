In Pictures: Irish drive-in cinema's last screening amid pandemic

by Paulo Nunes dos Santos
At the edge of an expansive car park serving Leopardstown Racecourse, a horse-racing venue in south Dublin, a 50 square metre screen stands high before another drive-in theatre session. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Dublin, Ireland - On March 12, Ireland announced a partial lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, including a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.

With indoor gatherings of more than 100 people also banned, Ryan O'Neill and Barry Clarke had an idea: expand their drive-in movie business to provide families with outdoor entertainment amid the pandemic - all the while keeping safe inside their cars.

Within days, arrangements were made, extra staff were hired and a new website was designed. In almost no time, Retro Drive-In Movies was showing four films a day in three different locations across the country, compared with just one before.

For this to happen, extra precautions were needed to ensure physical distancing. Tickets were purchased online and scanned on arrival through the car window. Vehicles were required to park at a minimum of 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) apart. The staff directing the drivers and securing the area wore latex gloves at all times, while the portable toilet facilities featured a sanitising station equipped with hand gel and wipes.

"In normal circumstances, we would have up to 400 cars attending each session and several caravans selling food and beverages. We try to create a mini-festival atmosphere," said Clarke, the general manager of the company and a childhood friend of O'Neill. However, no more than 150 cars were allowed per screening, with only one stall selling basic snacks at one customer at a time.

But on Friday, with the number of coronavirus infections and deaths rising in Ireland, the government introduced new restrictive measures, ordering people to stay in their homes with only limited exceptions. 

After two weeks of sold-out sessions, Retro Drive-in Movies' activities instantly came to a halt.

"For now, this will be our last screening," Clarke said. "But together, as a nation, we will defeat the virus and hopefully be back soon with many more great nights of cinema."

The cars attending the screening were instructed to carefully line up at 1.5 metres apart. Messages displaying guidelines for social distancing measures aimed at minimising the spread of COVID-19 were also on display. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Stephen McGuinness and his children gear up to watch Stand By Me, a classic 1986 coming-of-age film. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Due to the outbreak, no more than 150 cars were allowed per screening, and there was only one stall on site selling basic snacks to one customer at the time. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Drive-in theatres can provide families with an outdoor entertainment option while keeping them insulated during the coronavirus pandemic. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Although a few chose to briefly exit their cars, the staff at Retro Drive-In Movies stayed vigilant making sure people maintained a safe physical distance. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Portable toilet facilities featured a sanitising station equipped with hand gel and wipes. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Owner Ryan O'Neill controlled the whole operation from a caravan on site. With the company in business for the past five years, extra precautions were put in place to ensure the safety of public and staff. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Between sessions, staff got together to take a break and prepare the next screenings. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Mark Peacocke and his children watching Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie, a 2014 comedy. 'With the virus out there, it becomes difficult to have the kids at home all the time. This is a perfect way to take them out of the house and keep them entertained and safe,' he said. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
Despite the popularity of drive-in theatre experience, the authorities were forced to set up harsher restrictions on gatherings due to the increasing infections and deaths in the country. [Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Al Jazeera]
