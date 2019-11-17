In Pictures: Iranians protest against increase in fuel prices

Riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in Tehran and dozens of cities across Iran on Saturday, according to Iranian news agencies and social media reports, amid popular protests against a rise in petrol prices.

The reports said protesters chanted anti-government slogans in a number of locations around the country, a day after the government increased the price of regular petrol to 15,000 rials ($0.13) a litre from 10,000 rials and also rationed it.

State television said police clashed with what it called "rioters" in some cities and fired tear gas to disperse them.

One person was killed and several were wounded in the city of Sirjan in Kerman province on Friday, the ISNA news agency quoted a local official as saying.

The country's economy has deteriorated since last year, when the United States pulled out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and six other powers and reimposed sanctions.