In Pictures: Iranians protest against increase in fuel prices

Iranian protesters rally against an increase in petrol prices, in the central city of Isfahan. [AFP]
Riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in Tehran and dozens of cities across Iran on Saturday, according to Iranian news agencies and social media reports, amid popular protests against a rise in petrol prices.

The reports said protesters chanted anti-government slogans in a number of locations around the country, a day after the government increased the price of regular petrol to 15,000 rials ($0.13) a litre from 10,000 rials and also rationed it.

State television said police clashed with what it called "rioters" in some cities and fired tear gas to disperse them.

One person was killed and several were wounded in the city of Sirjan in Kerman province on Friday, the ISNA news agency quoted a local official as saying.

The country's economy has deteriorated since last year, when the United States pulled out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and six other powers and reimposed sanctions.

One person was killed and others injured in protests across Iran, hours after the decision to increase petrol prices by 50 percent for the first 60 litres and 300 percent for anything above that each month, and impose rationing. [AFP]
Iranian protesters gather around a fire during a demonstration in the capital, Tehran. Authorities said the price hike was aimed at helping poor citizens, and expected to generate 300 trillion rials ($2.55bn) annually. [AFP]
State television said police clashed with what it called 'rioters' in some cities and fired tear gas to disperse them. [AFP]
Cars block a street during protests in Isfahan. The price hike was agreed by the High Council of Economic Coordination. [AP Photo]
Petrol prices in the country remain among the cheapest in the world. [AFP]
The protests have renewed pressure on Iran’s government as it struggles to overcome US sanctions. [AFP]
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the increase in petrol prices was based on expert opinion and should be supported. [Handout via AFP]
