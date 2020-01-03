In Pictures: Iran mourns Qassem Soleimani's killing

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in Tehran after Friday prayers to mourn the death of Qasem Soleimani. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani who was the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC's) Quds Force.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to him and called him a "martyr" before promising "harsh revenge".

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani echoed the threat of revenge and vowed that there will be consequences. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the killing as an "act of state terrorism".

IRGC officials, clerics, ministers, members of parliament, and the business community reacted in unison and hailed the commander as a fallen hero.

The White House and Pentagon said the attack on Soleimani was carried out with the aim of deterring future attacks allegedly being planned by Iran.

The Pentagon said Trump had ordered Soleimani's "killing" after pro-Iran protesters this week stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Demonstrators react during a protest against the assassination Soleimani who was killed in Baghdad. [Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency/Reuters]
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei announced a three-day national mourning period. [Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency/Reuters]
A demonstrator holds Soleimani's picture during a demonstration against his assassination. [Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency/Reuters]
Khamenei paid tribute to Soleimani, calling him a 'martyr' and promised a 'harsh revenge'.[Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency/Reuters]
Iran has promised retaliation for the US air raid at Baghdad International Airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
A man wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Soleimani takes part in an anti-US demonstration.[Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
Soleimani was the most popular political figure in Iran, according to several local and external polls. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
A person holds a picture showing Khamenei (R) greeting Soleimani. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
Gatherings are being organised in Tehran and across the country to commemorate Soleimani and denounce US and Israel. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
