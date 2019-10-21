In Pictures: The indigenous tribes fighting to save the Amazon

by Fabio Bucciarelli
An aerial view of a fire in the province of Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil. Most fires are caused by arson, blamed on land-grabbers, farmers and agribusiness companies who turn the forest into soya fields and cattle pastures. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
An aerial view of a fire in the province of Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil. Most fires are caused by arson, blamed on land-grabbers, farmers and agribusiness companies who turn the forest into soya fields and cattle pastures. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]

According to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the number of Amazon forest fires this year increased by 84 percent compared to 2018.

The western region of Rondonia appears to be one of the most deforested, with exploitation of the land the main cause.

In August, President Jair Bolsonaro blamed NGOs working on the ground for the fires.

Environmental activists, meanwhile, denounced Amazonian land-grabbers, farmers and agribusiness companies, backed by the government's rhetoric, for setting fire to the forest and exploiting the land.

The plots of land are almost entirely cultivated with soya monoculture or animal feed for grazing cattle. The soya business, as food and as animal feed for intensive livestock, is in the hands of a few large companies, and it has become one of the most profitable in the world.

"In the name of development, there is an implementation of less restrictive policies on the exploitation of Amazonian lands, thus legitimising an increase in deforestation," Neidinha, who runs the NGO Kaninde, said.

The incursions into indigenous territories have also increased. The indigenous tribes Karitiana and the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau have confirmed how invader settlements have increased in the last year.

Juripe, chief of the Jamari village, said that in September, a group of land-grabbers caught setting fires in their forest was identified and arrested.

"Although the indigenous tribes are the only ones able to live in the natural reserves, loggers and land grabbers have regularly invaded our lands to make profit with the exploitation of the forest," said Juripe.

Purua, 45, of the Uru-Eu-Wao-Wao tribe, set fire to a land grabbers' hut inside his tribe's reserve. In September 2019, a group of land-grabbers that deforested the territory was intercepted by the Funai (government agency for the protection of indigenous people) and arrested by police inside the Uru-Eu-Wao-Wao reserve. A group from Purua's tribe returned to the scene to set fire to the illegal hut so they can not return. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Purua, 45, of the Uru-Eu-Wao-Wao tribe, set fire to a land grabbers' hut inside his tribe's reserve. In September 2019, a group of land-grabbers that deforested the territory was intercepted by the Funai (government agency for the protection of indigenous people) and arrested by police inside the Uru-Eu-Wao-Wao reserve. A group from Purua's tribe returned to the scene to set fire to the illegal hut so they can not return. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Juripe, the village chief of the Aldea Jamarì, walks in a forest destroyed by land-grabbers who burned the indigenous area to claim the land and make it cultivable. On September 26, Juripe led a mission to destroy an illegal hut in the forest used as a base by land-grabbers to deforest the area. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Juripe, the village chief of the Aldea Jamarì, walks in a forest destroyed by land-grabbers who burned the indigenous area to claim the land and make it cultivable. On September 26, Juripe led a mission to destroy an illegal hut in the forest used as a base by land-grabbers to deforest the area. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Jelson stands in front of his cassava field burned due to fires in a neighbouring forest in the province of Porto Velho. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Jelson stands in front of his cassava field burned due to fires in a neighbouring forest in the province of Porto Velho. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
The remains of a house belonging to Jeovaldo in the indigenous territory of the Karitiana tribe, Central Aldea, Rondonia. The house caught fire due to a blaze in a neighbouring forest. Private farms surrounding the indigenous territory threaten the Karitians and the forest. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
The remains of a house belonging to Jeovaldo in the indigenous territory of the Karitiana tribe, Central Aldea, Rondonia. The house caught fire due to a blaze in a neighbouring forest. Private farms surrounding the indigenous territory threaten the Karitians and the forest. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Fishermen under a bridge that crosses the Madeira River in Porto Velho. In the background, silos are used to store soya, which is among the world's most cultivated food products. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Fishermen under a bridge that crosses the Madeira River in Porto Velho. In the background, silos are used to store soya, which is among the world's most cultivated food products. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
An area of forest that has become cattle pasture near Porto Velho. The beef trade is one of the most profitable businesses in the country and the need for grazing land is one of the main causes of deforestation. The process begins with the theft of the best wood for illegal sale and the ground is subsequently set on fire. Once the land is cleared, the forest is used to graze cattle and then grow soya. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
An area of forest that has become cattle pasture near Porto Velho. The beef trade is one of the most profitable businesses in the country and the need for grazing land is one of the main causes of deforestation. The process begins with the theft of the best wood for illegal sale and the ground is subsequently set on fire. Once the land is cleared, the forest is used to graze cattle and then grow soya. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
The manager and a veterinarian at the Frigo 10 slaughterhouse in Porto Velho, Rondonia. The beef trade is one of the most profitable activities in the country. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
The manager and a veterinarian at the Frigo 10 slaughterhouse in Porto Velho, Rondonia. The beef trade is one of the most profitable activities in the country. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Karitian indigenous tribespeople in the central aldea of their indigenous territory in Rondonia. Private farms surrounding the indigenous territory threaten the Karitians and the forest. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Karitian indigenous tribespeople in the central aldea of their indigenous territory in Rondonia. Private farms surrounding the indigenous territory threaten the Karitians and the forest. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Mayte 32, Purua, 45, and Alessandra, 27, from the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau indigenous tribe in their Amazon reserve. On September 26, the three took part in a mission in the forest to reach an illegal hut used as a base by land-grabbers who set fire to neighbouring forest.[Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Mayte 32, Purua, 45, and Alessandra, 27, from the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau indigenous tribe in their Amazon reserve. On September 26, the three took part in a mission in the forest to reach an illegal hut used as a base by land-grabbers who set fire to neighbouring forest.[Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Smoke rises from fires near Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Smoke rises from fires near Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Workers near Jaci Parana in the Rondonia region. The theft and illegal movement of Amazonian wood represents 30 percent of the global market. In the process of deforestation, before setting the forest on fire, land-grabbers cut the finest trees to sell on the black market. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
Workers near Jaci Parana in the Rondonia region. The theft and illegal movement of Amazonian wood represents 30 percent of the global market. In the process of deforestation, before setting the forest on fire, land-grabbers cut the finest trees to sell on the black market. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
A fire in the province of Porto Velho in Rondonia, Brazil, one of the most deforested parts of the Amazon. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
A fire in the province of Porto Velho in Rondonia, Brazil, one of the most deforested parts of the Amazon. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
A fire in Porto Velho in Rondonia. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]
A fire in Porto Velho in Rondonia. [Fabio Bucciarelli/Al Jazeera]