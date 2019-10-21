In Pictures: The indigenous tribes fighting to save the Amazon

According to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the number of Amazon forest fires this year increased by 84 percent compared to 2018.

The western region of Rondonia appears to be one of the most deforested, with exploitation of the land the main cause.

In August, President Jair Bolsonaro blamed NGOs working on the ground for the fires.

Environmental activists, meanwhile, denounced Amazonian land-grabbers, farmers and agribusiness companies, backed by the government's rhetoric, for setting fire to the forest and exploiting the land.

The plots of land are almost entirely cultivated with soya monoculture or animal feed for grazing cattle. The soya business, as food and as animal feed for intensive livestock, is in the hands of a few large companies, and it has become one of the most profitable in the world.

"In the name of development, there is an implementation of less restrictive policies on the exploitation of Amazonian lands, thus legitimising an increase in deforestation," Neidinha, who runs the NGO Kaninde, said.

The incursions into indigenous territories have also increased. The indigenous tribes Karitiana and the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau have confirmed how invader settlements have increased in the last year.

Juripe, chief of the Jamari village, said that in September, a group of land-grabbers caught setting fires in their forest was identified and arrested.

"Although the indigenous tribes are the only ones able to live in the natural reserves, loggers and land grabbers have regularly invaded our lands to make profit with the exploitation of the forest," said Juripe.