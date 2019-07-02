In Pictures: India monsoon chaos kills dozens in Mumbai, Pune

People walk on waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains. Large parts of Mumbai struggle to cope with annual monsoon rains, as widespread construction and garbage-clogged drains and waterways make it increasingly vulnerable to chaos. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
Wall collapses caused by monsoon rains in India killed 27 people, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in Mumbai.

Heavy rain brought a wall crashing down on shanties built on a hill slope in Malad, a western suburb of Mumbai, a fire brigade official said, killing 18 people.

Three people died when a school wall collapsed in the city of Kalyan, 42km north of Mumbai.

In the nearby western city of Pune, six people were killed in a wall collapse on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said, after a similar incident on Saturday killed 15.

More than 300 mm of rain fell over 24 hours in some areas of Mumbai, flooding streets and railway tracks, forcing the suspension of some suburban train services, which millions of commuters ride to work each day.

As intermittent heavy showers and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are forecasted, authorities called a holiday for government offices and educational institutions.

Heavy rain brought a wall crashing down on shanties in a western suburb of Mumbai killing 18 people. [Prashant Waydande/Reuters]
A woman who lost her family members cries as rescue workers search for survivors after the wall collapased. [Prashant Waydande/Reuters]
"Rescue work is still going on. So far we have rescued more than two dozen people," said a fire brigade official. [Prashant Waydande/Reuters]
During every monsoon season, which runs from June to September, India experiences fatal incidents of building and wall collapses as rainfall weakens the foundations of poorly-built structures. [Prashant Waydande/Reuters]
More than 300 mm of rain fell over 24 hours in some areas of Mumbai. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
As weather officials forecast intermittent heavy showers and isolated extremely heavy rainfall, authorities called a holiday for government offices and educational institutions. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
About 1,000 people stranded in low-lying areas of the city were rescued after a swollen river began to overflow, municipal authorities said. [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
