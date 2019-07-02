In Pictures: India monsoon chaos kills dozens in Mumbai, Pune

Wall collapses caused by monsoon rains in India killed 27 people, as a second day of bad weather disrupted rail and air traffic in Mumbai.

Heavy rain brought a wall crashing down on shanties built on a hill slope in Malad, a western suburb of Mumbai, a fire brigade official said, killing 18 people.

Three people died when a school wall collapsed in the city of Kalyan, 42km north of Mumbai.

In the nearby western city of Pune, six people were killed in a wall collapse on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said, after a similar incident on Saturday killed 15.

More than 300 mm of rain fell over 24 hours in some areas of Mumbai, flooding streets and railway tracks, forcing the suspension of some suburban train services, which millions of commuters ride to work each day.

As intermittent heavy showers and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are forecasted, authorities called a holiday for government offices and educational institutions.