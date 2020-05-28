In Pictures: India braces for worst locust invasion in decades

Swarms of locusts in the walled city of Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan state. More than half of the state's 33 districts are affected by the invasion of these crop-munching insects. [Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty]
Swarms of desert locusts have become the latest threat faced by coronavirus-hit India, with states scrambling to spray pesticides to prevent crop damage from the worst such attack in almost 30 years.

Crops and vegetable plantations in several Indian states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are in the path of the invading insects.

The government has stepped up its response with locust containment measures and a pesticide-spraying campaign which includes the use of drones.

Operations are being conducted in more than 300 locations across several districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, agriculture ministry spokesman Praveen Kavi said on Thursday.

Farms of vegetables, pulses and cotton crops have been attacked by the locusts which devour "any sort of vegetation or green", a government official said.

This is the worst locust infestation India has seen since 1993, but swarms are not new to the country.

The insects arrive from Pakistan between July and October and mostly affect the northwestern Rajasthan state, said KL Gurjar from India's Locust Warning Organisation.

Swarms of desert locusts have also been attacking entire areas of East Africa for months leading the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization to warn about threats to food security in the region.

The desert locust is among the most dangerous migratory pests in the world. A square-kilometre swarm can consume the equivalent of food for 35,000 people in one day, the UN agencies have warned.

This is the worst locust infestation India has seen since 1993. [Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty]
The desert locust is among the most dangerous migratory pests in the world. [Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty]
A square-kilometre swarm can consume the equivalent of food for 35,000 people in a day, UN agencies have warned. [Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty]
The insects have damaged seasonal crops in many Indian states, devastating farmers already struggling with the impact of a strict coronavirus lockdown. [Vishal Bhatnagar/AFP]
Residential areas in Jaipur are overwhelmed by the insects as bewildered locals bang on pots and pans to try and ward off the insects. [Vishal Bhatnagar/EPA]
Experts warn the situation could worsen with more locusts expected to reach India via Pakistan from the Horn of Africa in June. [Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty]
The swarms of desert locusts have destroyed crops across western and central India, and may enter capital New Delhi in the coming days. [Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty]
