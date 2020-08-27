In Pictures: Hurricane Laura's winds cause widespread damage

Windows shattered at an office building after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Lake Charles, Louisiana. [Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
Hurricane Laura ripped through southwestern Louisiana early on Thursday, destroying buildings in the city of Lake Charles and killing a 14-year-old girl after making landfall in the early morning as one of the most powerful storms to hit the southern US state.

The hurricane's first reported US fatality was a 14-year-old girl in Leesville, Louisiana, who died when a tree fell on her house, a spokeswoman for Governor John Bel Edwards said.

"We do expect that there could be more fatalities," Edwards's spokeswoman, Christina Stephens, said on Twitter.

A chemical plant caught fire in Laura's wake on Thursday morning in Westlake, Louisiana, 6.4 kilometres (four miles) west of Lake Charles, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky over the wind-torn landscape near the Interstate 10 highway in the region.

Governor Edwards warned residents in the area to shelter in place, close doors and windows and turn off air conditioners as authorities investigated. Traffic was blocked on the interstate and Highway 90.

Residents of Lake Charles heard Laura's winds howling and the sound of breaking glass as the storm passed through the city of 78,000 with winds of 85 miles per hour (137 km per hour) and gusts up to 128 mph (206 kph) in the hour after landfall.

The windows of the city's 22-floor Capital One Tower were blown out, street signs were toppled and pieces of wooden fence and debris from collapsed buildings lay scattered in the flooded streets, video footage on Twitter and Snapchat showed.

President Donald Trump on Thursday approved an emergency declaration for Arkansas, the White House said, authorising federal officials to coordinate relief efforts and freeing up federal funds. He had approved an emergency declaration for Texas on Monday.

Around 650,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and Texas were without power early on Thursday, and local utilities in the storm's path warned outage numbers would climb as the storm marched inland.

Smoke is seen rising from what is reported to be a chemical plant fire after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The governor asked residents to shelter in place. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Chris Johnson views destruction at his home in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed, despite evacuation orders. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Hurricane Laura raked across Louisiana early on Thursday, becoming one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the state with a "catastrophic storm surge," flash floods and devastating winds. [Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
Reginald Duhon prepares to work at his home in Lake Charles, after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
Laura earlier caused flooding in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, killing at least 25 people. [Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
A man raises an American flag after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Lake Charles, Louisiana. [Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. [Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through damaging many structures and downing trees. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP]
Downed power lines are seen on Highway 90 after Hurricane Laura passed through Iowa, Louisiana. [Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
Damaged traffic signals lay on a road after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Lake Charles. [ Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
