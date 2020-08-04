In Pictures: Hurricane Isaias brought heavy rain and winds to US

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least three people and knocked out power at least 1.4 million people as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia, toward Washington, DC and other cities in the northeastern United States on Tuesday.

The fast-moving storm unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across southeastern Virginia, with the centre of the storm about 160km (100 miles) south of Washington as of 8am local time (12:00 GMT).

A tropical storm warning remained in effect all the way to Maine, with major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York in the potential path.

The Washington area was experiencing heavy rains as Isaias blew through on Tuesday morning, with authorities warning of flash floods, and some low-lying roads closed due to flooding.

More than 600,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and Virginia were without power, according to electric companies.

The storm had regained hurricane strength late on Monday just before making landfall in southern North Carolina shortly before midnight as a category one hurricane, the least intense on the five-level Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Isaias blew maximum sustained winds of 113 kilometres per hour (70 miles per hour) while threatening to spread tornadoes through midday from southeast Virginia to New Jersey, the hurricane centre said.