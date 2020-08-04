In Pictures: Hurricane Isaias brought heavy rain and winds to US

People walk along Ocean Boulevard in the rain in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the United States' Eastern Seaboard. [Sean Rayford/Getty Images]
People walk along Ocean Boulevard in the rain in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Isaias continued to move north along the United States' Eastern Seaboard. [Sean Rayford/Getty Images]

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least three people and knocked out power at least 1.4 million people  as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia, toward Washington, DC and other cities in the northeastern United States on Tuesday.

The fast-moving storm unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across southeastern Virginia, with the centre of the storm about 160km (100 miles) south of Washington as of 8am local time (12:00 GMT). 

A tropical storm warning remained in effect all the way to Maine, with major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York in the potential path.

The Washington area was experiencing heavy rains as Isaias blew through on Tuesday morning, with authorities warning of flash floods, and some low-lying roads closed due to flooding.

More than 600,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and Virginia were without power, according to electric companies.

The storm had regained hurricane strength late on Monday just before making landfall in southern North Carolina shortly before midnight as a category one hurricane, the least intense on the five-level Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Isaias blew maximum sustained winds of 113 kilometres per hour (70 miles per hour) while threatening to spread tornadoes through midday from southeast Virginia to New Jersey, the hurricane centre said.

Residents survey the damage along the waterfront after Hurricane Isaias hit Southport, North Carolina. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Residents survey the damage along the waterfront after Hurricane Isaias hit Southport, North Carolina. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Power outages were widespread after trees fell, leaving more than 600,000 customers without electricity, most of them in North Carolina and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks utility reports. [Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP]
Power outages were widespread after trees fell, leaving more than 600,000 customers without electricity, most of them in North Carolina and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks utility reports. [Sean Rayford/Getty Images/AFP]
Royce Potter, a fifth-generation seafood fisherman, surveys the damage to his North Carolina business, Potter's Seafood, in the wake of Hurricane Isaias. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Royce Potter, a fifth-generation seafood fisherman, surveys the damage to his North Carolina business, Potter's Seafood, in the wake of Hurricane Isaias. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Nearly 12 hours after coming ashore, Isaias was still sustaining near-hurricane-strength top winds of 110km/h (70mph) late Tuesday morning. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Nearly 12 hours after coming ashore, Isaias was still sustaining near-hurricane-strength top winds of 110km/h (70mph) late Tuesday morning. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Boats are piled on each other at North Carolina's Southport Marina after Hurricane Isaias blew through the area. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Boats are piled on each other at North Carolina's Southport Marina after Hurricane Isaias blew through the area. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Residents begin to clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Southport. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
Residents begin to clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias in Southport. [Gerry Broome/AP Photo]
A tree branch rests on a car in Wilmington, North Carolina, after Hurricane Isaias made landfall near the town on Monday night. [Logan Cyrus/AFP]
A tree branch rests on a car in Wilmington, North Carolina, after Hurricane Isaias made landfall near the town on Monday night. [Logan Cyrus/AFP]