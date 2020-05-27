In Pictures: Hundreds in US demand justice for George Floyd

Protesters in the United States state of Minnesota on Tuesday filled the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a white officer before dying at a hospital on Monday.

Protesters chanted: "I can't breathe" and "Jail killer KKKops."

The protesters eventually marched to a city police precinct, where police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Police said some protesters damaged windows and a squad car and sprayed graffiti on the building.

The death of Floyd has caused outrage nationwide.

A bystander's video of Monday's incident showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Floyd eventually appeared motionless, with the officer's knee still on his neck.

Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday, but community leaders and members have called for the officers to be prosecuted.

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.