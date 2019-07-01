In Pictures: Hong Kong protesters storm government headquarters

Hong Kong, China - Protesters in Hong Kong attempted to force their way into the Legislative Council building on Monday by ramming a metal cart through the glass doors, adding to tensions with police and prompting the police to retaliate with pepper spray, ahead of the planned mass protest on the anniversary of the city's return to mainland China.

The protests, which follow several weeks of demonstrations over a controversial extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial, come as the former British territory marks the Special Administrative Region Establishment Day, the day it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Wong Yik Mo, a spokesman for the organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front, told journalists the rally was to press for Chief Executive Carrie Lam's resignation and for the bill to be withdrawn completely.

The July 1 march is an annual event in the city, but this year's event is expected to dwarf previous rallies as the city goes through one of the most tumultuous political periods in its recent history.