In Pictures: Hong Kong protesters storm government headquarters

by Euan McKirdy
Hong Kong's political standoff continued on Monday as protesters attempted to force their way into the Legislative Council building. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
Hong Kong, ChinaProtesters in Hong Kong attempted to force their way into the Legislative Council building on Monday by ramming a metal cart through the glass doors, adding to tensions with police and prompting the police to retaliate with pepper spray, ahead of the planned mass protest on the anniversary of the city's return to mainland China.

The protests, which follow several weeks of demonstrations over a controversial extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial, come as the former British territory marks the Special Administrative Region Establishment Day, the day it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. 

Wong Yik Mo, a spokesman for the organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front, told journalists the rally was to press for Chief Executive Carrie Lam's resignation and for the bill to be withdrawn completely.

The July 1 march is an annual event in the city, but this year's event is expected to dwarf previous rallies as the city goes through one of the most tumultuous political periods in its recent history. 

Thousands of people made their way to the city's Victoria Park from where they marched to the Central Government Complex. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
Anti-government protesters smashed windows and tried to force their way into the Legislative Council building by ramming a metal cart through the glass doors. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
The protesters are pressing for Chief Executive Carrie Lam's resignation and for the extradition bill to be withdrawn completely. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
Wong Yik Mo, a spokesman for the organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front, said he was aware of clashes being reported, but said he believed those taking part in the rally would remain calm. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
A counterprotest has also been given a permit to gather in the park, leading to fears of clashes between pro- and anti-government groups. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
Some of the protesters wore yellow cardboard visors calling for Lam to quit and democracy for all. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
The anti-government march is just one of several massive demonstrations that the city has seen in recent weeks. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
Much of the protesters' ire is directed towards the amendment to the extradition law. [Euan McKird/Al Jazeera]
