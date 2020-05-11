In Pictures: Hong Kong pro-democracy protests resurface

A 'sing with you' protest at a shopping mall in Hong Kong. [Jerome Favre/EPA]
Riot police chased protesters through Hong Kong's shopping malls and streets as democracy activists launched Mother's Day flash mob rallies calling for independence and for the city's unpopular leader to resign.

Last year, the self-governing Chinese territory was convulsed by seven straight months of often-violent pro-democracy protests, with millions hitting the streets.

Mass arrests and the coronavirus pandemic ushered in a period of enforced calm.

But with the finance hub successfully tackling its COVID-19 outbreak, small protests have bubbled up once more in the last two weeks.

Small flash-mob demonstrations broke out in at least eight malls throughout Sunday afternoon, prompting riot police to rush in and disperse heckling crowds of activists and shoppers.

At least three arrests were made while groups of officers conducted multiple stop-and-searches.

Live broadcasts also showed police issuing 2,000 Hong Kong dollars ($260) on-the-spot fines to those allegedly breaching emergency anti-virus measures banning groups of more than eight people gathering in public.

Riot police fire pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Democracy activists launched Mother's Day flash mob rallies calling for independence and for the city's unpopular leader to resign. [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
Police officers clear a supermarket of shoppers and suspected protesters as heavy police presence in Tsim Sha Tsui thwarted plans for a pro-independence march. [Jerome Favre/EPA]
Pro-democracy demonstrators in Mong Kok district of Hong Kong. The self-governing Chinese territory was convulsed by seven straight months of often violent pro-democracy protests last year. [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
In the evening, clashes spilled onto the streets, with police using batons and pepper spray in the busy commercial neighbourhood of Mong Kok and making more arrests, including of a pro-democracy lawmaker. [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
Anti-government protesters block a road during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Undercover police arrest and handcuff a pro-democracy demonstrator in Mong Kok district. At least three arrests were made while groups of officers conducted multiple stop-and-searches. [Isaac Lawrence/AFP]
Live broadcasts also showed police issuing on-the-spot fines to those breaching emergency anti-virus measures banning groups of more than eight people gathering in public. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
