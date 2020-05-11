In Pictures: Hong Kong pro-democracy protests resurface

Riot police chased protesters through Hong Kong's shopping malls and streets as democracy activists launched Mother's Day flash mob rallies calling for independence and for the city's unpopular leader to resign.

Last year, the self-governing Chinese territory was convulsed by seven straight months of often-violent pro-democracy protests, with millions hitting the streets.

Mass arrests and the coronavirus pandemic ushered in a period of enforced calm.

But with the finance hub successfully tackling its COVID-19 outbreak, small protests have bubbled up once more in the last two weeks.

Small flash-mob demonstrations broke out in at least eight malls throughout Sunday afternoon, prompting riot police to rush in and disperse heckling crowds of activists and shoppers.

At least three arrests were made while groups of officers conducted multiple stop-and-searches.

Live broadcasts also showed police issuing 2,000 Hong Kong dollars ($260) on-the-spot fines to those allegedly breaching emergency anti-virus measures banning groups of more than eight people gathering in public.