In Pictures: The history of India-China border conflict

Indian officers occupying a fort on the Ladakh border during the 1962 war between India and China. [Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images]
Indian officers occupying a fort on the Ladakh border during the 1962 war between India and China. [Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images]

India says at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades.

China said its troops were engaged in a "violent physical confrontation" with Indian soldiers, but has given no details of those killed or wounded.

Both Indian and Chinese officials accuse each other of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border between the nuclear-armed Asian giants. The LAC is largely based on the ceasefire line after the war in 1962, but both sides disagree on where it lies.

The latest clashes took place at a disputed border site in the Galwan area of Ladakh, in the western Himalayas, an area at an altitude of around 14,000 feet where temperatures often fall below freezing.

The disputed site lies amid remote jagged mountains and fast-flowing rivers on the northern tip of India, abutting the Aksai Chin Plateau, which is claimed by India but administered by China.

Both countries claim vast swaths of each other's territory along the Himalayan border, with some disagreements rooted in demarcations by British colonial administrators of India.

India and China fought a brief but bloody border war in 1962 and distrust has occasionally led to flare-ups ever since. Infrastructure building near or within disputed territories is often blamed for increases in tensions.

The last major dispute took place in 2017 on the remote Doklam plateau near the borders of India, Bhutan, and China, at the eastern end of the 4,056-km (2,520-mile) long border. After a tense standoff, both sides agreed to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops.

As the Chinese Army drives towards Tezpur during the Sino-Indian War, Indian refugees flee with their belongings in this November 23, 1962 photo. [Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images]
As the Chinese Army drives towards Tezpur during the Sino-Indian War, Indian refugees flee with their belongings in this November 23, 1962 photo. [Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images]
Indian refugees fleeing with their belongings. The 1962 India-China war left thousands dead on the Indian side before China's forces withdrew. [Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images]
Indian refugees fleeing with their belongings. The 1962 India-China war left thousands dead on the Indian side before China's forces withdrew. [Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images]
An Indian soldier guards a bunker at the Ladakh border region during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. [Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images]
An Indian soldier guards a bunker at the Ladakh border region during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. [Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images]
Chinese soldiers guard the border on the Nathu La mountain pass connecting India and China's Tibet Autonomous Region on October 3, 1967. [Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
Chinese soldiers guard the border on the Nathu La mountain pass connecting India and China's Tibet Autonomous Region on October 3, 1967. [Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
Indian soldiers carry bodies that were handed over to them by the Chinese troops on the border with Sikkim, India, in this September 14, 1967 photo. [Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images]
Indian soldiers carry bodies that were handed over to them by the Chinese troops on the border with Sikkim, India, in this September 14, 1967 photo. [Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images]
Chinese soldiers guard the border on the Nathu La mountain pass. During a series of clashes in 1967, including the exchange of artillery fire, New Delhi said some 80 Indian soldiers died and counted up to 400 Chinese casualties. [Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
Chinese soldiers guard the border on the Nathu La mountain pass. During a series of clashes in 1967, including the exchange of artillery fire, New Delhi said some 80 Indian soldiers died and counted up to 400 Chinese casualties. [Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]
Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangir, some 81 km (50 miles) from Srinagar, the main city in Indian-administered Kashmir on June 17, 2020. [Farooq Khan/EPA]
Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangir, some 81 km (50 miles) from Srinagar, the main city in Indian-administered Kashmir on June 17, 2020. [Farooq Khan/EPA]
India's Border Security Force soldiers guard a highway leading towards Leh, bordering China, in Gagangir on June 17, 2020. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]
India's Border Security Force soldiers guard a highway leading towards Leh, bordering China, in Gagangir on June 17, 2020. [Tauseef Mustafa/AFP]