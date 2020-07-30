In Pictures: Hajj in the shadow of coronavirus

Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they observe social distancing to protect themselves against the coronavirus, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. [AP Photo]
In the years before the coronavirus, some three million white-clad pilgrims from across the world flocked to Islam's holiest sites to attend Hajj under Saudi Arabia's blistering sun.

With the pandemic making large gatherings impossible, only a few thousand pilgrims - Saudis and foreign residents in the kingdom - are allowed to gather this year on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat for the most important ritual. They share a common plea.

"Everyone will be praying for this pandemic to end, and for all the people of the world to see better months to come after all the suffering caused by coronavirus," said Ammar Khaled, a 29-year-old Indian pilgrim who is an IT professional in Jeddah.

Over the years, the kingdom has spent billions of dollars on making one of the world's biggest religious gatherings more secure.

This year, it faces the challenge of keeping Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it and a major source of income for the government, safe from COVID-19.

For the first time in modern history, it has dramatically reduced the number of pilgrims to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.

The Hajj minister said in June the number of pilgrims would be limited to about 1,000, but no official number has been given for those performing the rituals this week. Some local media cited a figure of some 10,000.

Saudi healthcare and security professionals, on the front lines of the battle against the disease, make up about 30 percent of the total, with the remainder coming from 160 nationalities residing in the kingdom.

Mask-wearing pilgrims circled the Kaaba - a stone structure that is the most sacred in Islam and the direction which Muslims face to pray - in small groups of 50 people, each keeping a safe distance apart and accompanied by a health professional monitoring their movements.

Unlike past years when they lunged towards the Kaaba, pilgrims are not allowed to touch the plain stone cube building covered in black cloth and wrapped in Arabic writing on golden silk.

Workers sanitised the structure, rubbing Oud perfume, the popular Arab sweet and woody scent, on its walls and carrying incense as they moved around the premises of the Grand Mosque.

On site, 3,500 workers spread across the Grand Mosque in Mecca to sanitise it using 54,000 litres (11,888 gallons) of disinfectant and 1,050 litres (277 gallons) of air fresheners daily.

The floors of the mosque were scrubbed 10 times a day, up from three times in the past.

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat to mark the Hajj's most important day, Day of Arafat, during their pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca. [Reuters]
A Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective mask, prays inside Namira Mosque in Arafat to mark the Hajj's most important day. [Reuters]
Muslim pilgrims attending prayers at Namira Mosque, on Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. [AFP]
A limited numbers of pilgrims pray in the first rituals of the Hajj, as they keep social distancing to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. [AP Photo]
A Muslim pilgrim wearing a protective mask is seen as he heads to Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mina. [Reuters]
Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks arrive to circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. [Reuters]
This year's Hajj was dramatically scaled down from 2.5 million pilgrims to as few as 10,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic. [AP Photo]
Muslim pilgrims receive food as they sit in a tent on the plains of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, amid the coronavirus pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca. [Reuters]
The Hajj, which started on Wednesday, is intended to bring about greater humility and unity among Muslims. [AP Photo]
