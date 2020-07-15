In Pictures: Grim flood situation in Assam affects 3 million

The situation in northeastern India's Assam state remains grim, with the death toll on Wednesday rose to 85 as more than two weeks of heavy rains caused one of Asia's largest rivers to overflow.

The Brahmaputra River continued to wreak havoc, displacing more than 3.3 million people, according to officials. Vast tracts are still underwater, with 26 of the state's 33 districts badly affected.

MS Mannivanan, head of the State Disaster Management Authority, said rescue and relief operations were under way.

Thousands of people are taking shelter on a raised river embankment after being displaced from their submerged homes in central Assam's Morigaon district.

"Our villages and all nearby villages have been under chest-deep water for about a week now," said Nilima Khatun, holding her 2-year-old child. "We are passing days in misery with no relief coming our way from the government."

Annual monsoon rains usually hit the region between June and September. While the rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, they often cause extensive damage.

Over two weeks of rains cause India's Brahmaputra Rivers to overflow killing 85 people and affecting 3.3 million people.