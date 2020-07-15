In Pictures: Grim flood situation in Assam affects 3 million

Flood-affected villagers near their partially submerged houses in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
The situation in northeastern India's Assam state remains grim, with the death toll on Wednesday rose to 85 as more than two weeks of heavy rains caused one of Asia's largest rivers to overflow.

The Brahmaputra River continued to wreak havoc, displacing more than 3.3 million people, according to officials. Vast tracts are still underwater, with 26 of the state's 33 districts badly affected.

MS Mannivanan, head of the State Disaster Management Authority, said rescue and relief operations were under way.

Thousands of people are taking shelter on a raised river embankment after being displaced from their submerged homes in central Assam's Morigaon district.

"Our villages and all nearby villages have been under chest-deep water for about a week now," said Nilima Khatun, holding her 2-year-old child. "We are passing days in misery with no relief coming our way from the government."

Annual monsoon rains usually hit the region between June and September. While the rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, they often cause extensive damage.

More than 3.3 million people have been affected by floods in Assam since mid-May. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Tens of thousands of mostly rural residents have been evacuated to relief camps. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
A woman cleans fish in a makeshift camp in flood-stricken Kamrup district of Assam. [EPA]
Flooding is an annual phenomenon in India's northeast, claiming hundreds of lives each year. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Assam was first hit in mid-May when pre-monsoon rains arrived, causing floods that killed 11 people. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Villagers use a banana-tree raft in a flooded village in Kamrup district. [David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Villagers wade through the floodwater in Pathsala, Barpeta district. [EPA]
A villager stands in front of his submerged house in a village in Kamrup district. [EPA]
