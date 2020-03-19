In Pictures: Global lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak

Sweeping measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus have been adopted by countries around the world, imposing travel restrictions, shutting down airports and completely sealing their borders.

Italy was the first European country to impose severe restrictions on movement to contain the illness. But a week after the curbs were imposed, the infection is still spreading and hospitals in the north are at breaking point.

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners and other countries extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading coronavirus.

Several countries imposed bans on mass gatherings, shuttered sporting, cultural and religious events, while medical experts are urging people to practise "social distancing".