In Pictures: Global lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak

Soldiers of the 12th Mechanised Brigade help seal the border with Germany in Lubieszyn in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland. [Marcin Bielecki/EPA]
Sweeping measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus have been adopted by countries around the world, imposing travel restrictions, shutting down airports and completely sealing their borders.

Italy was the first European country to impose severe restrictions on movement to contain the illness. But a week after the curbs were imposed, the infection is still spreading and hospitals in the north are at breaking point.

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners and other countries extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading coronavirus.

Several countries imposed bans on mass gatherings, shuttered sporting, cultural and religious events, while medical experts are urging people to practise "social distancing".

A traffic jam of trucks at the German-Polish border checkpoint Forst in Germany. [Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]
The Neues Off movie theatre with its Marquee (letter board) banner reading 'Home Alone' and a sad smiley face in Berlin. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. [Omer Messinger/EPA]
Gondolas stationed on Venice's Grand Canal after the stoppage of motorboat traffic, following Italy's lockdown. [Andrea Pattaro/AFP]
A French police officer talks to a man on the Promenade des Anglais in the French Riviera city of Nice after a strict lockdown came into effect prohibiting all but essential outings. [Valery Hache/AFP]
Hungarian police officers check cars at the Nickelsdorf-Hegyeshalom border crossing on the Austrian-Hungarian border. Hungary's closure of its land borders over the coronavirus crisis caused massive tailbacks for passengers and cargo, including those seeking to enter from fellow members of the Schengen zone. [Alex Halada/AFP]
Kazakh police set up a roadblock at an entrance to the city of Almaty. Kazakhstan's two largest cities will go on lockdown from March 19 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with the military assisting in patrolling and disinfecting efforts. [Ruslan Pryanikov/AFP]
Police officers patrol an empty street in Bucaramanga, Colombia, after a curfew was imposed by the mayor's office as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. [Jaime Moreno/Reuters]
Spanish legionnaires patrol an empty railway station during the partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak in downtown Ronda, southern Spain. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
Sri Lankan soldiers wearing protective gear prepare to spray disinfectant inside a railway station in Colombo. On March 17, Sri Lanka said it would ban all incoming flights for two weeks. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
A Kenyan police officer patrols the newly created Infectious Disease Unit, that is holding people who are in quarantine and believed to have had direct contact with the first confirmed case of the coronavirus at the Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
Police officers check documents of people attempting to cross a checkpoint on the border of the City of San Pedro and the City of Muntinlupa in Metro Manila. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
