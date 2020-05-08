In Pictures: 'Full-flower supermoon' amid coronavirus lockdowns

This picture shows the closest supermoon to the Earth behind the cross on a church in downtown Moscow. [Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP]
The last "supermoon" of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 10 percent of its closest distance to the Earth at the full moon.

May's full moon - at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring - is also called a "flower moon" - hence Thursday's "full-flower supermoon".

The year's two previous supermoons occurred in March and April.

Clouds over much of Europe and Asia obscured views of the moon, which appears slightly larger than usual - and the streets remained relatively quiet, with many countries still imposing coronavirus-related restrictions.

But from Hong Kong to Jerusalem to Caracas, some locals donned masks and ventured out to take photos of the celestial spectacle.

The full moon rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
The full moon, also known as the supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
The Flower Supermoon rises over Curitiba, Brazil. The supermoon is visible as the full moon coincides with the satellite in its closest approach to Earth, which makes it appear brighter and larger than other full moons. [Daniel Castellano/AFP]
Silhouettes of media members and people document the full moon over Primrose Hill, London, Britain [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
The full moon is seen next to Tower Bridge, London, Britain [Simon Dawson/Reuters]
The full moon rises over a mosque minaret on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Amman, Jordan [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
A bird flies past the full moon as it is seen behind the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia [Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]
A supermoon rises over Mow Cop Castle near Stoke-on-Trent, central England [Oli Scarff/AFP]
