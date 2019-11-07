In Pictures: Floods in Central African Republic

by Adrienne Surprenant
'For a family here, it is not easy to have enough money to build a house like that. Now, people have to start all over again, start from zero,' deplores Kaleb, 22, while wandering by boat in the streets of his the neighbourhood where he grew up. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Ile aux Singes, Central African Republic - Since mid-October, more than 28,000 people in the Central African Republic have been displaced by heavy rains and the overflowing of Ubangi River.

The local Red Cross said seven people have died and 25 were injured in the worst flooding the country has seen in two decades.

Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada declared a state of emergency on October 25.

"Our government is doing everything possible to get out of this crisis. When such a catastrophe takes place in a country like ours, we take our means, and make a call to our international partners to reassure the populations and offer an emergency response," said government spokesperson Ange-Maxime Kazagui.

People complain there is too little being done and that the response was too slow.

"I feel as if it is the end of the world," said Paterne Kongbouali, 22, a student who has not been to school in two weeks.

For the Central African Republic - the second to last country on the human development index, and the most food-insecure country in the world - the floods are another burden on their path to reconstruction.

Although a peace agreement was signed on February 6, the conflict that started in 2013 never really came to an end. One-in-four Central Africans live in displacement camps in the country, or as refugees in neighbouring nations.

Prince Mobilignawa, 24, an administration student, was forced to stop sleeping in his house when the bedrooms were flooded. The surrounding land is filled with a greenish, stagnant water. The neighbour hosts his family and 16 other displaced people. Among them, five fell sick. They have had a continuous fever for a week. Some even had convulsions. 'I am, so worried,' says Prince. 'The house is in a bad state, we are not at peace.' [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
On the Ile aux Singes, an island located in the middle of the Ubangi River, the entire population has fled. Two weeks after the beginning of the floods, the mud-brick walls of the houses melted away and many structures fell. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Simon and Boubou help Marguerite Bangui carry whatever she could salvage from her home as water rises towards her porch. Marguerite will go live in a house she's building farther away from the Ubangi River. 'I've never seen such a disastrous situation here. But my neighbours are even worse off than I am,' she says. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
A truck carrying women and children displaced by the floods arrives at the Omnisport stadium. About 1,300 people were relocated here in the wait for a more durable shelter. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Women and children have been temporarily re-lodged at the Omnisport stadium. As the stadium is privately owned, most of the displaced will have to be relocated to temporary camps. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Paterne Kongbouali, 22, closes the window of a bedroom before leaving his family house. 'I feel as if it is the end of the world, I don't know,' he says. 'With that event, my family is dispersed, the young men have to stay near our house, the women left.' [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
A family of 42 people lives among the other displaced in a large tent at the Socada site, a temporary camp for the displaced. 'We need mats, covers, and clothes,' says Rigoberta Gueremondere, 19. 'We’ve been told we would stay here until the dry season, maybe three or four months. But our houses are fully destroyed. We will need help from the government or NGOs. Without it, our situation will be severe.' [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
'I'm too hungry,' says Madeleine Yaounde, 35, a mother of 10 who found shelter at the Socada site. To her, the food distribution is insufficient. Like many others from the Ile aux Singes, she lost her fishing nets in the flood and has been unable to provide for her family. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Parfait Madigoto (in red) and two young neighbours walk on a flooded street in Bimbo neighbourhood. 'Water raised little by little. One morning, we saw it was already inside the house. I got my wife and three children out. The men stayed behind to keep an eye on our belongings,' he explains. Two nights ago, gunshots broke the silence of the night: a neighbour was robbed. 'We face many dangers with the snakes and the mosquitos. We can't feel well. We don't know what to do.' [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Grace a Dieu, son of Ile aux Singe's chief, cleans a boat next to people taking the Ubangi River's water to wash clothes and utensils. Twice a day, they receive a bucket of drinking water. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Sylvain Kondondi, 39, opens the gate of his home, surrounded by ducks. He's a chauffeur but lost his driving permit when his house first flooded, on October 16. 'The water I find myself in is dirty, full of excrement. Since I left my house, the condition I live in is hard to describe,' he says. He stays in a neighbour's home, some 700 metres away, but does not sleep much. Most of the night, he watches so his house doesn't get robbed. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Grace a Dieu and Abigail are two babies treated by government staff supported by the NGO Premiere Urgence in the Omnisport stadium where displaced women and children have been temporarily relocated in the capital, Bangui. The medical staff says they mainly see malaria, stomach problems, and respiratory infections among the flood victims. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
Central African NGO Gavi distributes mosquito nets to the displaced people at the Socada site. Local NGOs and the government have been at the forefront of the emergency response. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
The minister in charge of humanitarian affairs plans to relocate the displaced in three to four sites. They are under construction, like the Socada site pictured above. [Adrienne Surprenant/Collectif Item/Al Jazeera]
