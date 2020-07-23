In Pictures: Facing federal agents, Portland protests swell

Night after night for nearly two months, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland, Oregon, for demonstrations against racial injustice that have at times devolved into vandalism and clashes with authorities.

Long after such unrest subsided in other cities, small groups of protesters in Portland continued to set fires, spray graffiti on public buildings and battle officers.

The continued conflict prompted soul-searching in the progressive city, which became increasingly polarised over how to handle it.

More recently, the Trump administration's decision to call in federal agents to help protect the federal court building - the focus of much protest activity - has galvanised many in Portland anew.

Video footage on social media showing federal agents, who refused to identify themselves, pulling a man off the street and putting him in an unmarked car and reports of other detentions have spurred an increase in the number of protesters.

Protests have again swelled and attracted a broader base in a city that is increasingly unified and outraged about the use of federal officers.

The clashes have continued, with some protesters trying to break into the court, while authorities respond with tear gas and projectiles.

But also prominent in the new crowds are groups like the Wall of Moms and PDX Dad Pod, self-described parents who have shown up by the hundreds each night since the weekend, wearing yellow T-shirts and bicycle helmets and ski goggles for protection.