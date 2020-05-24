In Pictures: Eid al-Fitr in the time of coronavirus

Displaced children play at a camp near the town of Maaret Misrin in Syria's northwest Idlib province before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. [Bakr AlKasem/AFP]
Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

One of the most important events in the Muslim calendar, Eid is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweet treats.

But this year, the celebration is overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, with many countries tightening lockdown restrictions after a partial easing during Ramadan led to a sharp spike in infections.

Further dampening the festive spirit, multiple countries have banned mass prayer gatherings, a festival highlight, to limit the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Muslims attend the morning prayer session to celebrate Eid at Lokomotiv Stadium in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. [Vassil Donev/EPA]
Worshipers wearing protective face masks offer Eid prayers outside a mosque in Tehran, Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Imams keeping physical distance at the grand mosque in Pristina, Kosovo, during Eid prayers. [Visar Kryeziu/AP Photo]
Worshippers at an open area in Peshawar, Pakistan. [Muhammad Sajjad/AP Photo]
Children play outside a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
In the Australian city of Sydney, Lakemba mosque organised live streaming of the Eid al-Fitr prayer and sermon on Facebook to ensure community safety. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Men wearing face masks practice physical distancing during prayer on the grounds of Yakaniah mosque in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. [Madaree Tohlala/AFP]
Migrant workers in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, board an overcrowded ferry as they go home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Muslims in Adjame, a neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, attend prayers marking the end of Ramadan. [Thierry Gouegnon/Reuters]
People in Egypt's capital, Cairo, perform Eid al-Fitr prayers on the roof of their house, after mosques were shut amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
People in Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir, pray in the garden of a house while celebrating Eid. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]
Prayers at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, in Indonesia's Aceh province. [Zik Maulana/AP Photo]
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in Gaza City. [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
