In Pictures: Eid al-Fitr in the time of coronavirus

Muslims around the world have begun celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

One of the most important events in the Muslim calendar, Eid is traditionally celebrated with mosque prayers, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweet treats.

But this year, the celebration is overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, with many countries tightening lockdown restrictions after a partial easing during Ramadan led to a sharp spike in infections.

Further dampening the festive spirit, multiple countries have banned mass prayer gatherings, a festival highlight, to limit the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.