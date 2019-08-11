In Pictures: Eid al-Adha around the world

A Palestinian girl attends prayers to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City [Khalil Hamra/AP Photo]
Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Adha religious holiday, which in Arabic literally means the "festival of the sacrifice" and marks the end of Hajj, the five-day pilgrimage Muslims undertake to cleanse the soul of sins and instil a sense of equality and brotherhood among them.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the story of the Muslim Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail. The belief holds that God stayed his hand, sparing the boy, and placing a ram in his place.

Although the majority of Muslims will celebrate the four-day holiday starting Sunday, for many, including those living in India and Pakistan, Eid al-Adha will not begin until Monday.

The day is marked with the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members, and the poor.


 

Thai Muslims pray at the tomb of their relatives during the Eid al-Adha festival in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat [Madaree Tohlala/AFP]
Indian paramilitary soldiers on patrol as a Kashmiri livestock seller crosses the street ahead of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar [Mukhtar Khan/AP Photo]
Young Kyrgyz Muslims pray on the first day of the Eid al-Adha in central Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan [Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP]
Muslims attend mass Eid prayer near Moscow's grand mosque [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Palestinians celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha near the Dome of Rock mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, in the Old City of Jerusalem [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Yemeni men exchange wishes at a cemetary on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday in capital Sanaa [Mohammed Huwais/AFP]
Muslim pilgrims pray after they cast stones at a pillar symbolising the stoning of Satan, in a ritual called 'Jamarat', the last rite of the annual Hajj, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia [Amr Nabil/AP Photo]
Afghan children celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Kabul [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Shanghai, China [Aly Song/Reuters]
Indonesian Muslims offering Eid al-Adha prayers at Baiturrahmah mosque in Padang, West Sumatra province [Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra via Reuters]
Filipino Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the Luneta Park in Manila [Noel Celis/AFP]
Iraqis pray during the festival of Eid al-Adha at Um Al-Tabool mosque in central Baghdad [Murtaja Lateef/EPA]
Albanian Muslims praying at Skenderbej Square in Tirana during the Eid al-Adha festival [Gent Shullaku/AFP]
