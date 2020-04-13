In Pictures: The effects of coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh

by Mahmud Hossain Opu
People waiting to get relief supplies provided by local community amid the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Dhaka, Bangladesh - The nationwide general holiday in Bangladesh has been extended until April 25 as the country tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The shutdown, announced first on March 26, has already been extended twice. Bangladesh has reported 424 infections and 39 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), half of the infections were reported from the capital Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's garment sector has also extended the shutdown to its industries except for the production of personal protective equipment.

Volunteers sprayed disinfectant in Kamlapur railway platform in Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
The chemistry department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has started making hand sanitisers in an effort to combat the coronavirus epidemic.The project's goal is to distribute hand sanitisers in hospitals and other medical institutions in Dhaka free of charge. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Moina Dewan is a rickshaw puller who lives with his family of six in Korail. On some days, health issues prevent him from working, and his son pulls the rickshaw to support the family. Neither have had any customers for weeks and have not received any relief from the government. 'If this continues, we will die of hunger,' he says. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Rahima used to work at the Crystal Diagnostics Centre. She was laid off without pay and notice in March, at the onset of the outbreak. She spends her days worrying about how she will manage rent and the expenses of her family, who lives with her Korail slum, Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Palash works as a waiter at a restaurant in Kalachandpur, Dhaka. He was unable to go to his village when the holidays were announced. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
A garments worker Nafisa Akhtar making PPE in Dhaka said, 'I came from a village and have to support my old mother so during this coronavirus pandemic, the government announced general holiday and I was thinking of leaving Dhaka but I got an offer from my factory to make PPE and earn some good money.' [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Dhaka's streets have become almost empty during the lockdown. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Bangladesh army sprays disinfectant during concerns over spread of coronavirus in Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
People buy face masks on a street in Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Police officials lock down an area as a precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus at Kamrangirchar, Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Sales of spray machine in Dhaka's Nawabpur Road have spiked as people are coming to buy the machines for use in homes or on the streets. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Two pharmaceuticals salesman delivering oxygen gas cylinder during the lockdown in Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
A man getting free medical treatment that is provided by Bangladesh Army at Bangla Bazar area Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
Volunteers bury a coronavirus victim at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka. [Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera]
