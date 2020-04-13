In Pictures: The effects of coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh - The nationwide general holiday in Bangladesh has been extended until April 25 as the country tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The shutdown, announced first on March 26, has already been extended twice. Bangladesh has reported 424 infections and 39 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), half of the infections were reported from the capital Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's garment sector has also extended the shutdown to its industries except for the production of personal protective equipment.