In Pictures: Drones light up Seoul sky with coronavirus messages

Hundreds of drones have lit up the night sky in the South Korean capital, Seoul, for a spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Three hundred unmanned aerial vehicles were programmed to form images above the Han River on Saturday night, displaying messages of key precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping physical distances.

The 10-minute show shifted to messages of gratitude for medical personnel in the front lines of the pandemic as well as all South Koreans for their collective efforts.

"Thanks to you," the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape, before forming a silhouette of the Korean Peninsula with the message: "Cheer up, Republic of Korea."