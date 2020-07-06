In Pictures: Drones light up Seoul sky with coronavirus messages

People taking photos of the drone display above the Han River in Seoul. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via AFP]
Hundreds of drones have lit up the night sky in the South Korean capital, Seoul, for a spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Three hundred unmanned aerial vehicles were programmed to form images above the Han River on Saturday night, displaying messages of key precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping physical distances. 

The 10-minute show shifted to messages of gratitude for medical personnel in the front lines of the pandemic as well as all South Koreans for their collective efforts.

"Thanks to you," the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape, before forming a silhouette of the Korean Peninsula with the message: "Cheer up, Republic of Korea."

A picture of the 300 unmanned aerial vehicles that were used for the show. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via AFP]
To date, South Korea has reported 13,137 confirmed coronavirus cases and 284 related deaths. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via AFP]
The show began with messages reminding people of key precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via Reuters]
The drones created images of a mask surrounded by coronavirus particles. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via Reuters]
They also shuffled to form two hands and water droplets against the night sky. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via Reuters]
The show then shifted to messages of gratitude for medical staff in the front lines of the pandemic as well as all South Koreans for their collective efforts against the disease. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via Reuters]
'Thanks to you,' the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape, before forming a silhouette of the Korean Peninsula with the message: 'Cheer up, Republic of Korea.'[South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via Reuters]
The government-organised event was not advertised in advance in consideration of physical-distancing rules. [South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/Handout via Reuters]
